Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis trade barbs on Twitter over KSI’s boxing skills

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Retired mixed martial artist Michael Bisping is backing YouTube star KSI in his upcoming boxing match against Welterweight Dillon Danis, trading verbal blows with him over Twitter.

KSI is gearing up to take on MMA star Dillon Danis on January 14, 2023 in one of his biggest boxing matches yet — and he’s got a major name in his corner.

KSI and Danis had been snapping back and forth via social media for some time prior to signing a contract, sparking rumors that the two would be meeting in the ring to finally settle their differences.

In late November, Danis confronted his YouTube rival in person at the weigh-in for a Misfits Boxing x DAZN event, getting into a scuffle with the influencer and even trading blows with Anthony Taylor outside the venue.

Article continues after ad

The very next day, it was revealed that the two rivals would be fighting come 2023. Right now, fans are divided as to who will come out on top… but KSI has a major player who’s confident the YouTuber will take home the victory.

Michael Bisping backs KSI over Dillon Danis for upcoming fight

Actor, sports commentator, and mixed martial artist Michael Bisping threw a veiled insult toward Danis on Twitter after the latter asked Bisping who he favored for the upcoming bout.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Tough call,” Bisping wrote in a sarcastic reply. “I mean you’re known for having devastating boxing skills right. I fear KSI may have messed up here.”

Article continues after ad

KSI shot back with his own verbal barb, writing: “Lmao, you have felt my power on pads, and back then I was terrible. Dillion is sleeping whether I train or not.”

The YouTuber is referencing a past training session he had with Bisping, which he also uploaded to Twitter shortly thereafter to show off his skills even when he was “terrible” at the sport.

“Here we have Bisping singing my praises when I was terrible,” he wrote. “Imagine what I’d do to Dillion now?”

This marks KSI’s third bout after his return to boxing, with the British internet star most recently taking on rapper Swarmz and Mexican pro boxer Luis Pineda in his ‘two fights, one night’ event over the summer.