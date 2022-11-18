Anthony Taylor banned from Misfits boxing event after Dillon Danis scuffle

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Boxer and mixed martial artist Anthony Taylor claims he’s been banned from the upcoming Misfits x DAZN boxing event after he scuffled with fellow fighter Dillon Danis.

The next Misfits x DAZN boxing event is going down this weekend in Austin, Texas — but it looks like Anthony Taylor won’t be there to support.

On November 18, weigh-ins were held for all competing fighters. During the proceedings, MMA fighter Dillon Danis approached YouTube star KSI, who was helping promote the event as the CEO of Misfits Boxing.

The two have had beef for some time now, with rumors of a fight brewing between them, so it wasn’t totally unexpected (although it was still certainly shocking) when they got into a scrap during the live broadcast.

After being separated, it seems as though Danis got into another scuffle with Anthony Taylor outside of the venue just moments later.

Anthony Taylor claims he’s banned from Misfits x DAZN boxing event

Now, Taylor is claiming that he’s been banned from the upcoming boxing event, as told in a Tweet published on the same day.

“Just banned and can’t come to the event tomorrow,” he wrote.

Thus far, KSI and DAZN have yet to comment on the subject, but fans are theorizing that Dillon’s scrap with KSI may have been staged to promote a future fight.

This would be an interesting turn of events, as KSI’s name has been involved with three separate fighters, including Danis, as of late. Recently, Tyron Woodley slammed the YouTuber for allegedly backing out of a supposed fight contract and instead taking a “lesser opponent.”

That “lesser opponent” might be Joe Fournier, if rumors are to be believed, after a purported fight poster for the bout was leaked from DAZN. It’s still unclear if this card is real or not.

For now, it’s looking more likely than ever that KSI’s next opponent will be Danis — and with the YouTuber set to reveal his next fight on Saturday, fans are more excited than ever.