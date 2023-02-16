Love Island’s Tanyel reveals unaired argument with Ellie after Ron drama

Love Island UK’s Tanyel Revan has revealed a huge argument between herself and Ellie Spence which wasn’t aired, saying, “I literally had word vomit, I could not help how I felt.”

Love Island UK series 9 began on January 16, and in the weeks since, viewers have been treated to drama, romance, and everything in between.

In episode five, a recoupling meant that Tanyel Revan, who had been in the villa since the beginning, was dumped from the villa, with many fans upset about the star’s exit. Bombshell Ellie Spence was eliminated from the villa shortly after in episode 26 alongside Jordan Odofin.

Article continues after ad

Love Island’s Tanyel reveals argument with Ellie

In an interview with Digital Spy after leaving the villa, Tanyel revealed that she and Ellie actually had a huge argument that never made it to air, following the drama surrounding fellow islander Ron.

“I had a really, really, funny, bad argument with Ellie,” she revealed. I think it would have shown my more fiery side. I literally had word vomit, I could not help how I felt. Honestly, just everything I felt, I said it.”

“I think it would have been nice for them to see my fiery side and how, like, I’ve always been direct to say how it is but I really said how it was.”

Article continues after ad

ITV

Tanyel explained that the argument was as a result of other contestants believing she was defending Ron.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“All I said was – I wasn’t even trying to defend him, I just said: ‘Why do you lot care? It’s none of your business. You should invest your time in your own relationships and your energy into that rather than picking on someone else constantly.”

“I went on to say: ‘No, actually, I’ve had my own private conversations with Ron. I tell him when he’s right, I tell him when he’s wrong. I’ve been a really good friend to him and I’ll tell him if he’s wrong, I don’t care. I’ll say it,'” she went on to say.

Article continues after ad

“Ellie decided to pipe up and get quite rude and question my loyalty. I went mad after that so no one could ever question my loyalty when it comes to my friends and family.”

Ellie herself revealed in a TikTok video that there’s been a lot that viewers didn’t get to see, saying, “everyone was feuding, there were arguments left and right that never got aired.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Love Island: How to vote for bombshells & your favorite couple | What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023? | Winter Love Island 2023: Who is new host Maya Jama?