Cinna loses it with Nick Polom after he randomly says he would “date her”

Rising Twitch star Cinna immediately called Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom on stream after catching him announcing that he would “date her”, asking him “what the actual f**k is wrong with you?”

After splitting from long time partner Malena, Nick was streaming his attempts on dating app Hinge, alongside FaZe member Jason.

As he discussed his grim prospects now that he has returned to the dating pool, Jason asked if he “doesn’t like his own race,” to which Polom responded, “Look at Cinna. I would date Cinna in a minute!”

Cinna was of course sent the clip by her viewers, who told her it “wasn’t a joke,” and she instantly had to call Nick to discuss.

“Nick what the actual f**k is wrong with you?!” she exclaimed as soon as he answered. Jason, in the background, immediately added, “You would look like a good couple though!”

Nick tried his best to explain: “It’s not what I meant,” but quickly added, “if the option was there though.”

Cinna replied that she was too young for him, given she is six years his junior.

Before ending the call, Nick called her “babe,” which prompted her to hang up and say, “Goodbye, Nick is cut off permanently, forever.” She then changed his contact name in her phone to “nmpdiddy.”

Over on X/Twitter, Cinna called him out again with a clip of BruceDropEmoff. Nmplol continued to plead for forgiveness, responding, “I’m so sorry please forgive me I’m at your mercy.”

Cinna, who now lives with Jason after he moved in to stream in the same house, has been growing rapidly on Twitch over August and September.

Her channel has gained over 200,000 new followers in the past 90 days, and her average viewership peaked at over 7,500 in August – a big jump from around 3,000 earlier in 2024.

Her collaborations with other streamers as well as various viral clips going around social media have been a big contribution to her newfound popularity, now on her way to 500,000 followers total.

