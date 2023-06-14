Who has left Love Island 2023? All eliminated contestants

A number of islanders will be dumped from the Love Island villa in the summer 2023 series. Here are all the contestants that have been eliminated so far.

Season 10 of hit ITV reality show Love Island UK kicked off on June 5, and there has been plenty of romance and drama keeping fans glued to their screens every night.

While new bombshells will join the villa regularly, islanders are at constant risk of being eliminated, be that as a result of a public vote, or a recoupling that doesn’t quite go their way.

Here are all the contestants that have been eliminated from the villa in summer Love Island 2023.

(Note: We will be updating our lists every time a is dumped)

Fans can watch episodes of the show at 9 pm (BST) every day of the week on ITVX, except for Saturdays. If you would like to watch along, here’s a ‘how to watch’ guide for the UK and US.

Who left Love Island 2023?

George Fensom

George became the first contestant to leave the villa in season 10 after a recoupling in episode 5. As it was revealed that the girls would be picking who they want to couple with, the islanders soon learned one of them would be leaving.

Viewers saw the final decision come down to Whitney as she had to pick between George and Mehdi. The bombshell ultimately chose to couple up with Mehdi, meaning David was left without a partner, leading him to become the first contestant to exit the villa in the series.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

