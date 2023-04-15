Love Island’s Greg O’Shea claims Millie Bobby Brown slid into his DMs

The spotlight is on Greg O’Shea from Love Island after his recent claim about Millie Bobby Brown.

Greg O’Shea is most known for starring in Season 5 of Love Island UK back in 2019. He ended up winning the competition with his partner Amber Gill. The fan-favorite couple ultimately broke up right after the show.

Now, Greg is making headlines for what he recently said about Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

What did Greg claim about Millie Bobby Brown?

During a recent appearance at the Six O’Clock Show, he name-dropped Millie and claimed that she slid into his DMs.

He initially started the conversation by saying, “I don’t know if you want to tell Jon Bon Jovi’s son, but she slid into my DMs.”

This was right after the news of Millie Bobby Brown getting engaged with Jake Bongiovi.

He elaborated and said that, “Now, It was when I got my 15 seconds of fame after Love Island, she’s in my DMs. I’ll show you the image afterwards.”

The reality tv star did not specifically mention what she said in the DM, but he did admit that when he and Amber unexpectedly parted ways after the show, Millie did not contact him anymore. “Fast forward two weeks later, unfollowed. She didn’t want anything to do with me”.

At the time, there were rumors that Greg broke up with Amber via text, making Love Island fans very unhappy.

The actress was a very public fan of the couple while on the show and frequently talked about them on social media. Amber usually reshared her posts on her Instagram.

Millie has not responded to Greg’s claims as of yet. To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.