Logan Paul reveals emotional reaction after Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania win

Logan Paul was overwhelmed as he watched WrestleMania 40’s main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns go down to the wire in epic fashion on Sunday with the WWE’s Undisputed Universal championship at stake.

Reigns entered the match as the reigning Undisputed Universal champion. He held the title for an incredible 1,316 days. But Rhodes avenged his loss against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and ended his streak to become the second undisputed champion since the title was established.

The second-generation superstar also “finished the story” by winning the WWE championship that his father Dusty Rhodes did not accomplish in his career. As historic and exhilarating as Rhodes’ performance was, there were other factors surrounding their bout that had the crowd in a frenzy.

Logan Paul was one of 72,755 people in attendance for WrestleMania’s second day of action. The reigning WWE United States Champion was in disbelief as an onslaught of legends took turns entering the ring.

Paul went wild when John Cena raced out of the tunnel and performed an Attitude Adjustment on The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa through the announcer’s table. The Rock came out to challenge Cena before the Undertaker shocked the Philadelphia crowd, appearing behind The Rock, which had Paul wide-eyed.

Paul responded to the Undertaker’s signature Choke Slam on The Rock and Rhode’s final pin by saying “We want Cody. Damn bro, that got me a little emotional. I’m really emotional for him. Wow. For real, new era,” Paul said as he wiped tears from his eyes.

Rhodes kicked Reigns in the head as he attempted a spear and “The American Nightmare” hit “The Tribal Chief” with a triple Cross Rhodes to seal his win.

Paul sided with Rhodes back on February 3 with a Tweet that read “We want Cody.” Therefore, his jubilation over Rhodes’ win comes as no surprise, and neither does his hyped reaction for seeing three of the WWE’s biggest names make unexpected appearances.