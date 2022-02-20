Is Logan Paul fighting at WWE WrestleMania 38? The Miz promo sparks rumors

Rumors are floating around that Logan Paul will fight at WWE WrestleMania 38 after The Miz teased a “global superstar” will soon be his tag-team partner as the event draws closer.

It’s been a while since Logan Paul debuted on Friday Night Smackdown in March 2021. Since then, he’s made appearances at WrestleMania 37, SummerSlam, Monday Night Raw, and Friday Night Smackdown again.

In that time, he’s done everything from getting floored by Kevin Owens to roasting Baron Corbin and more. He hasn’t fought a proper match yet though.

However, it seems like that’s going to change at WrestleMania 38.

During a backstage promo at Elimination Chamber on February 19, The Miz revealed he has a tag-team partner in mind for the upcoming event after losing a handicap match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

“The legendary Rey Mysterio cheated his way to a victory with the help of his son Dominik,” he said about the match. “I was outnumbered out there. It was a two on one handicap match, and everybody was cheering.”

“But don’t you worry. I’ll find a way to even the odds. I will find myself a tag-team partner. A partner who is a superlative athlete with similar handsome features and is a global superstar. I think I have someone in mind.”

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson claims “the word backstage” is that this person is none other than Logan Paul. The Miz’s description supports this. Logan fits the bill and has appeared alongside him once before.

It’s all just speculation for the time being, and there have been some other suggestions in mind. However, it seems like there’s a good chance it could be Logan Paul, and the rumors are spreading like wildfire.

WrestleMania 38 is still a while away — taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 3. Still, The Miz will likely reveal the unnamed tag team partner in the weeks leading up to the event, and it might just be Logan.