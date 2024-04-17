Entertainment

Logan Paul reveals how he convinced WWE to let IShowSpeed on WrestleMania 40

Eleni Thomas
Randy Orton kicking IShowSpeed during WrestleMania 40WWE

Logan Paul’s recent United States title defense at WrestleMania 40 included a viral spot involving YouTuber IShowSpeed. The Paul brother explains how this moment came to be and the pushback he got from the WWE when initially pitching the idea.

Logan Paul’s WrestleMania 40 match was filled with big spots, a grand entrance, and another great showing from the YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler. 

And while Logan faced off against pro-wrestling royalty Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, the most talked about moment from the match was a spot involving a cameo from YouTuber IShowSpeed.

During the most recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul drew the curtain back on the massively viral moment. The United States Champion admitted that convincing WWE boss Triple H to allow Speed to appear in the match was not an immediate yes.

The relevant section begins at the 8:12 timestamp below.

“When I was pitching him [IShowSpeed] to the WWE, it took a little massaging, it took a little finessing for us to convince them that we had this young creator, who by the way, is still a teenager. The kid’s 19 years old, who’s just an internet phenom.

“Everything he touches goes crazy viral because he’s got that charismatic, contagious energy.”

This is not the first time Logan Paul has enlisted the help of his friends and fellow content creators. Previously, KSI appeared in the same Prime Bottle suit during Logan Paul’s WrestleMania 39 match. 

The moment went viral online after Logan frog-splashed his Prime Hydration co-founder through the announce table accidentally after KSI was thrown onto the table when Logan was not looking.

Since then, IShowSpeed has also spoken out about the viral WrestleMania spot, even pitching his desire for the WWE to have an influencer-only show at some point in the future during a recent stream.

“[How about an] event of content creators, a WWE event? I was thinking about that when I was at the WWE. Chat, what if I set up a wrestling, WWE event, but with content creators? Let me know if that’s a W [a win] or an L [a loss.]”

