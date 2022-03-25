WWE legend Ric Flair responds to Logan Paul & Jake Paul wanting to be wrestlers

Legendary retired wrestling pro Ric Flair has given his two cents on YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul wanting careers in the WWE.

Jake and Logan Paul are brothers first, YouTube stars second, and, most recently, a pair of hungry up-and-coming boxers.

The duo first stepped into the ring in August 2018, where Logan Paul notably faced off against former rival KSI and Jake Paul defeated fellow YouTuber Deji.

Since then, the brothers have effectively shaped the influencer boxing trend as we know it today, with Logan taking on none other than Floyd Mayweather while Jake Paul boasts an undefeated 5-0 record.

However, boxing is just the beginning for Logan; the influencer has high hopes to make a full career out of the WWE, having appeared in several of the org’s events over the past year or so.

Most recently, he was praised for his performance against Rey Mysterio and Dom Mysterio on Monday Night Raw in March — and is even becoming a playable character in WWE 2K22.

Ric Flair reacts to Logan Paul’s WWE performances

But what do the pros think about Logan’s penchant for piledrivers? Paparazzi from The Hollywood Fix caught up with none other than retired wrestling legend Ric Flair to get his take on the situation.

Flair appeared to have respect for the Paul bros and wasn’t shutting down the possibility of them making a career for themselves in the wrestling world.

“I respect them both,” Flair said when approached with the subject. “They obviously are in good shape in everything, so who knows.”

This news follows UFC President Dana White saying he was open to the possibility of the deadly YouTube pair making their way into the octagon — in spite of Jake’s constant comments about UFC fighter pay.

While it’s unclear if the Paul bros have a full-time future in pro wrestling, Logan’s current exploits with the WWE are certainly bolstering his portfolio, should the org ever consider adding influencers to its arsenal.