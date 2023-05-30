Logan Paul reveals new Ice Pop Prime Energy flavor

Ice Pop counts as the latest flavor to be introduced for Logan Paul and KSI’s popular Prime Energy drink brand.

In 2022, KSI and Logan Paul released Prime sports drinks around the world. The brand has since enjoyed nothing short of meteoric success in the many months since then.

Prime drinks continue to prove incredibly popular, so much so that the reseller market has a field day whenever a new flavor drops. Ebay sellers were listing bottles of the Lemonade flavor for hundreds of Euros a few weeks ago, for example.

History will likely repeat itself very soon, given that Prime Energy plans on rolling out yet another new flavor this week.

Prime Energy welcomes a new flavor – Ice Pop

On May 30, Logan Paul broke the news that yet another flavor, Ice Pop, will soon join the Prime Energy family. According to Paul, the Ice Pop-flavored sports drink hits store shelves in the United States this week.

Those eager to get their hands on Ice Pop Energy can expect to find it at the following retailers: GNC, Kroger, Target, Walmart, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

UK shoppers will have to wait a little while longer, though, with Ice Pop slated to arrive in that territory in two weeks.

Of course, Prime already has an Ice Pop flavor for its bottled Hydration drinks. This news, however, is for those who’ve been patiently awaiting Ice Pop Energy, which “gets a boost of caffeine with zero sugar and only 10 calories.”

If past is prologue, reason suggests the newest Energy flavor will sell out quickly once it arrives in stores. The difficult-to-combat reseller market will likely take advantage of that fact, too. For more information on how to purchase Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime drinks, be sure to check out our guide right here.