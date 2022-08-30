Logan Paul explains why he won’t fight Andrew Tate

YouTube star Logan Paul has revealed why he doesn’t want to fight Andrew Tate as boxing rumors rise between the two internet personalities.

Controversial online figure Andrew Tate was banned from multiple social media platforms this month, including the likes of TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

His inflammatory views on women have earned Tate a hefty amount of criticism alongside his bans, causing him to get called out by none other than Jake and Logan Paul for a possible boxing match.

Although Tate had previously challenged Jake in 2021, the controversies surrounding him in 2022 seemed to all but confirm a possible bout with the Paul bros… but big brother Logan isn’t really interested anymore.

Vimeo: FreeTopG Andrew Tate won’t meet Logan Paul in the boxing ring.

Logan Paul doesn’t want to give Andrew Tate a platform

During an August 30 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan opened up on why he’s no longer interested in meeting Tate in the ring — despite having begged Jake to fight him in his place mere weeks earlier.

Logan said that he doesn’t want to give Tate a platform for more exposure, ultimately finding that the risks of allowing him to get in the limelight could outweigh the benefits of knocking him to the canvas.

“I don’t feel like platforming this guy,” the Maverick explained. “I don’t feel like giving him the blessing of being my dance partner in the ring. Especially after the social media platforms have made it very clear how they feel about this guy.”

That’s not all; Paul even urged his fellow content creators, including business partner KSI, to avoid challenging Tate to a match due to this issue.

“You wanna replatform this guy?” he posed. “Anyone. You wanna have him on your shows, do you wanna give him another opportunity to speak and spread his agenda? Because whether you believe it or not, the s**t that Andrew Tate is saying will have a ripple effect much more dangerous than you can imagine.”

(Topic begins at 40:25)

Logan’s comments come after KSI publicly called out Tate after his double-victory on August 26 — a challenge that followed some other statements KSI made about the former kickboxer’s social media bans.