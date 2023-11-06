Logan Paul shuts down YouTuber’s boxing call-out after saying he’s open to fight

Logan Paul has hit back at YouTube boxing star Slim after he claimed he’d beat Logan “however he wants” after the ImPaulsive host said he’d fight him.

After a two-year break from boxing, Logan Paul finally made his return to the ring on October 14 to face Dillon Danis. The fight has been the result of years of online beef, which only escalated as fight night got closer.

The YouTube star ultimately defeated the former UFC fighter thanks to a disqualification, but he was comfortable throughout the fight. That was the first official win of his YouTube boxing career, and Logan has since said he’s open to more fights.

That includes taking on Slim Albaher, who has proven to be one of the best YouTube boxers around – picking up a perfect 7-0 record so far.

Logan Paul responds to Slim’s prediction for boxing fight

After defeating Dillon, Logan said he would face Slim if the weight difference between the two could be figured out. That, Logan suggested, would include Slim going up in weight just a bit to make it a catchweight.

Well, Slim seems open to that as well, as he’s been using Instagram to call out Logan over the last few days. That included a post where Slim said he’d beat Logan “however he wants” and opened up predictions to fans as well.

Logan was one of those who commented on the post, mocking Slim for his call out. “You’re a noodle fam,” the YouTuber-turned-wrestler said.

Screenshot via Instagram Logan called Slim a “noodle” in response to his call-out

Despite his hiatus from the boxing ring, Logan has been successful in another – the professional wrestling ring.

The ‘Maverick’ recently defeated wrestling icon Rey Mysterio to claim the United States Championship, so he might just be a little busy for now and any fight with Slim will likely have to wait a bit.