Jake Paul reveals Logan Paul fight might finally happen with Netflix interested

Jake Paul has revealed that Netflix is “down” for a fight between himself and Logan Paul, as the two brothers have, once again, teased that it could finally happen.

Ever since Jake and Logan Paul first got involved with the influencer boxing scene, there have been plenty of questions about whether or not they’d actually fight.

It seemed like a bit of a certainty in the early days, especially as the two brothers feuded over YouTube content, but since they’ve gotten closer, they’ve both said it probably wouldn’t happen. They’ve both also noted that their family wouldn’t be best pleased if they were to square off inside the boxing ring.

However, that all appeared to go out the window when Jake’s fight with Mike Tyson was postponed. Logan teased the internet with a ‘fight offer’ to his brother as Tyson’s replacement – which Jake ‘accepted’ – but he’s fighting ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry instead.

Well, the ‘Problem Child’ has now lifted the lid on when he and Logan might finally fight, as he noted that Netflix is interested in hosting it.

“I think it could be interesting,” Jake told Ariel Helwani during his June 19 appearance on The MMA Hour when asked if the fight between them is actually close to becoming a reality.

“I think Logan is down, I’m down, I think it could be fun. Netflix likes the idea so we’ll see what happens over the next 12 months.”

Timestamp of 31:10

Netflix’s interest in the fight likely stems from them being the ones to broadcast Jake’s rearranged bout with Mike Tyson. However, Logan has also revealed that he’s spoken to the streaming service about it happening.

It is obviously a fight that the internet wants to see, but thats also the case for Jake vs KSI too – and that is yet to happen. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.

