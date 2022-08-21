KSI: “Thank God Andrew Tate Got Banned”

British entertainer KSI is pleased to see that controversial internet star Andrew Tate has been banned on multiple social media sites.

Andrew Tate is arguably the most talked about man on the internet at the moment. With billions of views on TikTok and millions more on YouTube, the 35-year-old is known for his controversial opinions on women.

The four-time kickboxing world champion was recently banned on Facebook and Instagram on August 19 for “violating its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals.”

Many of his critics are over the moon with the recent social media bans, including YouTube star KSI, who’s relieved that he was banned from Instagram and Facebook.

Andrew Tate is a hot topic on the internet at the moment.

In a tweet on August 21, KSI was grateful to say the least after seeing Andrew Tate’s social accounts banned.

“Thank God Andrew Tate Got Banned,” he wrote in a tweet, which at the time of writing has had 115k likes so far.

However, one fan hit back at him, claiming he could easily be banned for the stuff he’s said online in the past and slammed him for celebrating Andrew Tate’s “censorship.”

“I honestly don’t care,” KSI responded. “I just like ruining certain people’s day with my words.”

Recently, Andrew Tate revealed that he’d be open to stepping in the ring with KSI if the right amount of money was on the table, and even claimed he’d “fight anyone.”

The 35-year-old kickboxer has also been eyeing up a fight with either Jake or Logan Paul, hinting that contract negotiations are underway.

It’s unclear if we’ll see Tate touching gloves with someone in the ring anytime soon. However, he’s certainly heating things up with some of his comments online.