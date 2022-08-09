Jake Paul gives Logan Paul his “blessing” to fight Andrew Tate: “It has to go down”

YouTube star Jake Paul has given big bro Logan his blessing to take on Andrew Tate in a boxing match — but he isn’t sure that the bout will ever happen.

Budding boxer Jake Paul has had difficulty securing an opponent for his next match, with two opponents dropping out of his scheduled August 6 bout, costing him millions.

However, he might have an opponent in former kickboxing champ and internet personality Andrew Tate, as Tate has publicly called out ‘The Problem Child’ on multiple occasions for a fight.

Jake finally opened up about the possibility of a match with Tate during an August 9 episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he made it clear that he is not a fan of the controversial influencer.

That’s not all; he even gave Logan his blessing to fight Tate in his stead, but promised the former kickboxer that “If my brother doesn’t f**k you up, I will. It has to go down.”

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Jake Paul made it clear that he’s ready and willing to take on Andrew Tate in the boxing ring.

Jake also revealed that Tate had messaged him on Instagram, but apparently unsent the message before Jake could read it.

Jake Paul explains why Andrew Tate match might not happen

That being said, he isn’t sure that Tate will actually be up to the challenge. According to Jake, Tate might think the bout is too big of a risk to potentially lose to the Paul bros.

“I don’t think he gets in the ring with one of us,” he explained. “It’s too big of a risk for him. He’s ‘alpha male,’ right? That’s his whole entire thing. And when he loses — he will lose to either one of us he fights — his whole schtick and all the women will be like, ‘Yeah!’ and his whole schtick goes out the window.”

(Topic begins at 46:05)

Logan Paul reveals why his team is hesitant to secure Andrew Tate fight

Logan also revealed that his own team is hesitant to move forward with a fight against Tate due to fears surrounding Tate’s relevance in the future.

“When I’m shopping the idea around to my advisors, they’re concerned that he won’t be as poppin’ as he is right now, or as relevant, in December or January,” he said.

For now, it’s unclear if either of the Paul bros will face off with Tate in the future, but one thing’s for certain — they’re definitely down for it.