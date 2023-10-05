Logan Paul slams Dillon Danis for claiming he would pull out of fight

Logan Paul has slammed Dillon Danis ahead of their boxing match, claiming that pulling out of the fight would make him look like “an unreliable liar.”

Logan Paul is set to touch gloves with Dillon Danis on October 14, and it doesn’t look like the feud between these two is going to slow down anytime soon.

The pair have been beefing ever since their boxing match was first announced, with Danis frequently taking shots on social media at Paul’s fiance, Danish model Nina Agdal.

Article continues after ad

In retaliation, Agdal ultimately ended up filing a lawsuit against Danis, with the latter recently claiming he was “out” of the fight as a result of Paul “bragging” about the court proceedings.

Article continues after ad

Now, one week before the big day, Paul has reassured fans that Danis is unlikely to withdraw from their fight in a brutal tweet slamming the former MMA star as “an unreliable liar.”

“Don’t let Dillon fool you,” Paul wrote. ‘He knows that pulling out again would guarantee no fighter, fight organization, or legit brand will ever work with him because he’s an unreliable liar.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Paul also claimed Dillon wouldn’t bail last minute due to the “embarrassment” of withdrawing from a fight against him, saying, “I’m going to break this predator physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially.”

Article continues after ad

“This isn’t about just winning the fight; I’m going to destroy his entire life,” Paul continued. “[I don’t give a f***] who shows up on October 14 — the man across from me will be knocked out cold.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to this latest update to the ongoing feud, with one person writing, “I wanted to see this guy knock Logan Paul’s lights out… Holy s*** this dude’s a chump.”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, it looks like the fight is still going forward as Danis posted, “I’ll be there fight night, everyone can calm down” to Twitter. Seems this time, Paul might have been right after all.

Article continues after ad

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.