KSI challenges Andrew Tate & Tommy Fury after dominating Swarmz & Pineda

KSI has officially launched a challenge to both Tommy Fury and Andrew Tate after knocking out Swarmz and Luis Alcarez Pineda on the same night at the O2 Arena.

KSI’s double fight night was a success on all fronts for the influencer-turned-boxer and off the back of two big wins, he has called out two fighters that have been buzzing in the entertainment world.

While Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer, has yet to get involved in the boxing world, he does have a rumored fight against Jake Paul coming down the pipeline. Tommy Fury was formerly set to take on The Problem Child earlier this year as well, meaning both fights are plausible on paper.

KSI calls out Andrew Tate and Tommy Fury for boxing matches

It was all high-hands and celebration after KSI scored a TKO over Luis Alcarez Pineda in his second fight of the night on August 27.

In the post-match interview, the entertainer didn’t hold back on his future fighting aspirations. He issued a few other challenges, including one for Slim Albaher who also fought and won on the night’s card, before announcing his main goals.

“Andrew Tate! I want a piece of that,” he announced, before adding another name to the list. “Tommy Fury! I want a piece of that!”

‘The Nightmare’ still wasn’t done either, as he went on to reassure fans that Jake Paul is still his main target, but that he’ll have to “put his rounds in” before that match eventually happens.

In the moments afterward, social media exploded with opinions over whether or not Olatunji is truly ready for these bouts. Popular streamer summit1g was one of the more noticeable voices claiming that the young fighter may have jumped the gun with his list.

There may not be an official answer from any of these fighters for a while to come, but it’s clear that after moving to the 3-0 that KSI believes he’s ready to take on a different class of athlete than who he has previously faced.

Whether or not he’s right, he also said that he’ll be fighting again in January, so fans won’t have to wait long to see what comes next.