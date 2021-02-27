Logan Paul confirms Floyd Mayweather fight is still going ahead - Dexerto

Logan Paul confirmed the boxing exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather is still going ahead despite rumors it had been canceled.

Logan Paul shocked the world when he announced he was going to fight undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

But after a series of cryptic posts sparked rumors it had been postponed due to a lack of interest, Logan insisted it was still happening but had to be re-scheduled.

Floyd Mayweather chimed in and said they pushed it back because he wants a live audience of more than “80,000 people.” He hinted they’re trying to book the Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas.

Fortunately, it seems like the event is finally picking up speed once again. Logan was quizzed about it on a recent episode of Impaulsive and he confirmed it was still going ahead, and it’s going to be “massive.”

Chester “Chet” Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, was the special guest on the episode. But even though he was supposed to be the one answering the questions, he couldn’t resist asking one himself. “Can I ask… what’s going on with the Mayweather fight?”

“I think I can say,” replied Logan. “Yeah, I think I can say. Al Haymon just went on Showtime and announced that it’ll be on HBO Showtime. Al Haymon is now involved. We’re going to do it right at the highest level of any massive, massive boxing event. Let’s get it.”

So, after all the rumors and delays, it seems like the wheels are in motion once again. The fight is still going ahead. You heard it from the man himself. It’s now been confirmed by both Floyd and Logan.

But will Logan will be able to stand a chance? Well, that’s a different story altogether.

UFC President Dana White thinks he’ll get smoked. Logan is staying humble, but he isn’t counting himself out, either.