Logo
Entertainment

Floyd Mayweather leaks new details on Logan Paul fight during Clubhouse call

Published: 19/Feb/2021 21:14

by Bill Cooney
Floyd Mayweather/Logan Paul/Instagram

Share

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

Boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather revealed some never before heard details about his upcoming bout with Logan Paul.

Some of the biggest news concerning the eldest Paul brother as of late is his upcoming match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather, but due to ongoing global events, the exact details surrounding the matchup are still pretty much unknown after being postponed.

That is, until Mayweather hosted a Clubhouse meet-up where he leaked to listeners during the call where they want to hold the bout, when it would happen, and more.

Poster for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight
Instagram: FloydMayweather
Logan and Floyd were supposed to be fighting on Feb 20th, but that date has been postponed.

After one listener asked about the Logan Paul fight, Mayweather was not shy with the details, including plans to try and fill the brand new Las Vegas Raiders stadium to the brim with fans for the showdown.

“We’re gonna do Logan Paul, and we pushed it back because we want an audience, we want to bring 80,000 people to watch,” Mayweather explained about the Feb. 20 date’s delay. “We’re trying to do it at the Raider’s stadium in Vegas for 80,000 people.”

Pulling in a crowd like that would be a tall order the way current events are going, so it’s probably safe to say that the fight will be postponed until much later, once things start to improve and life begins to return to normal.

Obviously, fans will want a solid, actual date for the fight set in stone sooner rather than later, but Floyd’s recent revelation has made it clear that the wait is set to continue with no end in sight anytime soon.

Whenever it happens it’s sure to be a hot-ticket item, but based on what we’ve heard about the delay from others including Paul’s friend Mike Maljak, who joked that it wouldn’t be happening until “2026”, means we probably shouldn’t be holding our collective breaths.

Entertainment

Noah Beck surprises Dixie D’Amelio with insane Valentine’s trip

Published: 19/Feb/2021 17:59

by Georgina Smith
Noah Beck next to Dixie D'Amelio
YouTube: Noah Beck / Instagram: dixiedamelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

TikTok star Noah Beck surprised girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio with an insane trip to Catalina Island in California as a Valentine’s day gift, and it looked incredible, with fans gushing over how cute the gesture was.

One of the most exciting things for fans of popular influencers on TikTok is seeing relationships form between the creators in real-time. Couples like Bryce Hall and Addison Rae are up there among the most popular couples on the app, and fans love watching collaborative content between the different creators.

Noah Beck and Dixie D’Amelio are another example of one of the most popular couples among fans, and their adorable relationship has had people glued to their screens as they watch the relationship blossom.

Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck look into each others eyes at a table
Instagram: dixiedamelio
Noah and Dixie confirmed they were dating in October.

Fans will already know that Noah is a very thoughtful gift-giver, as back in December for a cross-creator secret Santa, he bought Dixie’s younger sister Charli a box full of gifts to open on different occasions or when she’s feeling certain emotions.

Naturally, this has set the bar high for any gifts he gives to people following, but he more than delivered on this year’s Valentine’s gift for Dixie.

In a vlog uploaded on February 18, Noah explained that Dixie had no idea where they were going and that he’d just told her to pack her bags. He showed viewers that he’d also got her two boxes of Venus et Fleur flowers, among other gifts, with which he asked her to be his Valentine.

The footage then shows the pair set off to the island in a helicopter, giving them amazing views of the water from above.

After going on a guided tour and checking into their stunning hotel room, Noah and Dixie then challenged themselves by doing some ziplining. While Dixie was shaking with nerves, Noah had no problem jumping from the ledge and zipping one-handed across the landscape below.

The trip had fans praising Noah’s thoughtfulness and had fun watching the pair enjoy a quiet few days away from the craziness of influencer life.