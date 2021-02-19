Floyd Mayweather leaks new details on Logan Paul fight during Clubhouse call

Boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather revealed some never before heard details about his upcoming bout with Logan Paul.

Some of the biggest news concerning the eldest Paul brother as of late is his upcoming match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather, but due to ongoing global events, the exact details surrounding the matchup are still pretty much unknown after being postponed.

That is, until Mayweather hosted a Clubhouse meet-up where he leaked to listeners during the call where they want to hold the bout, when it would happen, and more.

After one listener asked about the Logan Paul fight, Mayweather was not shy with the details, including plans to try and fill the brand new Las Vegas Raiders stadium to the brim with fans for the showdown.

“We’re gonna do Logan Paul, and we pushed it back because we want an audience, we want to bring 80,000 people to watch,” Mayweather explained about the Feb. 20 date’s delay. “We’re trying to do it at the Raider’s stadium in Vegas for 80,000 people.”

Pulling in a crowd like that would be a tall order the way current events are going, so it’s probably safe to say that the fight will be postponed until much later, once things start to improve and life begins to return to normal.

Obviously, fans will want a solid, actual date for the fight set in stone sooner rather than later, but Floyd’s recent revelation has made it clear that the wait is set to continue with no end in sight anytime soon.

Whenever it happens it’s sure to be a hot-ticket item, but based on what we’ve heard about the delay from others including Paul’s friend Mike Maljak, who joked that it wouldn’t be happening until “2026”, means we probably shouldn’t be holding our collective breaths.