How does Logan Paul make money? The YouTuber turned boxer’s revenue streams

Published: 11/Feb/2021 9:32

by Adam Fitch
Logan Paul holding cash
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul

From producing viral videos on Vine to facing off against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, nobody could quite have predicted the trajectory of Logan Paul. Along his rocky road to online stardom, he’s set himself up for life.

Nobody truly could have predicted how many entertainment giants Vine, a mobile app that allowed users to publish seven-second videos, would serve as a launchpad to. Logan Paul, his brother Jake Paul, Liza Koshy, singer Shawn Mendes, David Dobrik, and Lele Pons are just a handful of names who’ve moved on to big things following their time on the app.

Many of whom transitioned to YouTube. This indeed includes Logan, whose time on the platform thus far has been interesting — to say the least. He’s had his fair share of controversies stemming from videos, but he’s also produced content that consistently entertains millions.

Despite teasing a departure from YouTube in the past, he’s still thriving on the site and it still plays a big part in his income to date. As we’ve done with other creators like MrBeast and David Dobrik, it’s time to look at the public revenue streams Logan has in place that allows him to continue with his costly stunts.

How Logan Paul makes money

Content

Logan Paul holding Pokemon cards and money
Logan Paul
He spent $2m on Pokemon cards in a video published in February 2021.

As you’d expect from Logan Paul, he’s a content guy. Content is a great marketing strategy for other initiatives, especially when you’re racking up millions of views without any advertising spend. He has four channels, each housing different kinds of content.

He has a vlog channel, which has mainly put out Pokemon videos as of late, a channel for skits and music videos, a channel for his Impaulsive podcast, and a clips channel for the podcast. In line with many large YouTubers, he makes a hefty sum from AdSense — especially when you total the four channels.

As well as advertising brand partners and sponsors through his videos, he is able to make sizeable sums on his podcast through advertisements. Companies like audio brand Raycon pay to get in front of his loyal viewers on a regular basis.

While he hardly streams anymore, Logan has done so in the past. Twitch allows money to be earned through advertisement revenue, subscriptions, and donations. Exact figures of money made through his past broadcasts are unknown, and he’s leaving money on the table on this front.

Off the back of his content putting him in front of millions, he has worked with companies like Pinot, Pepsi, and Virgin Mobile on brand activations and advertisements.

Other ventures

Logan Paul Maverick Clothing
Maverick
Maverick Clothing consists of a handful of apparel collections.

Another typical income stream for content creators is merchandise. Logan opted to launching his own brand of apparel instead of creating collections based on himself, effectively creating a new IP that could be purchased and remain popular without his involvement in the future. Maverick Clothing has multiple collections, accommodating both men and women with products.

The Maverick Club is another initiative of Logan’s. It’s an exclusive membership club that his followers can pay to access, effectively monetizing his most avid fans. Those who become part of the ‘club’ receive access to weekly Zoom calls, monthly giveaways (including $10,000 cash), a 15% apparel discount, and exclusive content. This kind of program is becoming more prominent in the esports industry, where they’re looking to better monetize supporters.

Perhaps the most unorthodox revenue stream he has is boxing. Having started the YouTube-boxing trend by facing off against KSI in August 2018, Logan has managed to secure a match-up against boxer Floyd Mayweather — whose professional record ended at 50 wins and zero losses. Though the exhibition was recently postponed, it’s said that Logan will take home a guaranteed $200,000 as well as 5% of the pay-per-view sales.

Logan Paul reveals why match with Floyd Mayweather was delayed
YouTube: imPaulsive, ESPN
Logan Paul is set to box against Floyd Mayweather, who’s widely considered one of the greatest to ever compete in the sport.

Considering he’s a major figure in online entertainment, there’s little shock that Logan has been tapped to appear in television shows and movies. Actually, he’s even written and directed his own traditional media projects over the past five years.

Logan also makes money off of streams of his songs, though he’s firmly not a musician. He took part in a trend of YouTubers dissing each other through songs and music videos, taking aim at the likes of KSI. He has nine tracks on Spotify and other streaming platforms, all of which give a small cut to him each time they’re played.

It’s clear to see that, much like his contemporaries, Logan Paul has diversified his business operations and benefits from having multiple streams of income. Should he quit uploading to YouTube on a whim, he still has avenues of income in place that can keep him afloat.

Business

3D Aim Trainer sets sights on expansion with $1.2m investment

Published: 11/Feb/2021 8:30 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 8:31

by Adam Fitch
3D Aim Trainer Platform
3D Aim Trainer

3D Aim Trainer, a company that aims to help first-person shooter fanatics improve their gameplay, have raised over $1.2m in investment.

With over 700,000 monthly users, 3D Aim Trainer are in a competitive market of helping gamers to improve their accuracy. This investment is set to help them establish a larger footprint among competitors.

They launched in July 2019 and, as well as establishing a healthy core user base, have launched a mobile application for both Android and iOS users. The app has received over 1,000,000 downloads, according to a press release.

Venture capital fund Freshman led the new round of investment after taking part in the initial funding raised by the training platform around the time of launch.

Other investors included former Activision president Ron Doornink and Jean-Bernard Moens, VP of gaming and business at Activision-owned King.

3D Aim Trainer training arena
3D Aim Trainer
The platform has programs for flicking, clicking, tracking, target switching, and strafe aiming.

The new-found capital will help 3D Aim Trainer to expand their team, deliver their product to other (unspecified) platforms, and with their mission to “make ‘aim training’ fun.” Those behind the company believe the last element is key in helping the product grow.

“3D Aim Trainer’s mission is to inspire gamers to go next level,” said CEO Miquel Matthys. “We are blessed with an incredible audience of hard-core gamers who are dedicated to improving their aim. But we want to support all gamers around the globe, regardless of their skill level, to get better at what they love doing.

“For certain users, this means more expert training exercises, challenging targets, and deeper insights into their performance. For others, this means more guidance, a step-by-step approach, and realistic goal setting, to keep motivation high and make aim training rewarding.”

The platform has training guides for major shooters like Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; and several training modes to suit different players’ needs.

Other players in the aim training market include Statespace, a company led by neuroscientists that launched Aim Lab, and The Meta, the company behind KovaaK on Steam. In 2020, the former raised $44m — one of the largest esports investments of the year.