Logan Paul criticizes Jake Paul for fighting “senile” Mike Tyson

Logan Paul has claimed he turned down an offer to fight former heavyweight world boxing champion Mike Tyson.

Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, announced he will be fighting Tyson at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20.

The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix in what will be the streaming service’s first foray into the boxing broadcast market as Paul (9-1) takes on “Iron Mike”.

Logan Paul was offered Tyson fight

But in a revelation on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul claims he was offered to fight Tyson before his brother.

Logan, who has had four fights of his own before moving into the WWE world, claims he turned down the fight years ago before Netflix’s riches managed to get his brother and Tyson together in the ring.

The elder Paul also dubbed Tyson “senile” as he labeled the fight between his 27-year-old brother and his 57-year-old opponent as “crazy”.

“For both Mike and Jake, the bag,” Paul said. “I don’t know if you can say no. I said no to fighting Mike Tyson. I was offered it, but not on Netflix and not for a big a** bag.

“I’ve been asked before: ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer was, and will be, yes. I just think he’s too old, it’s crazy. He’s senile.”

Paul has faced criticism for fighting Tyson in his late fifties, particularly given the “Problem Child” has called out elite fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia recently.