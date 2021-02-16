Logo
Logan Paul reveals shock decision to move to Puerto Rico

Published: 16/Feb/2021 21:20

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul moving to Puerto Rico
YouTube: imPaulsive

Logan Paul

Just a month after Jake Paul revealed his plans to move from Los Angeles to Florida, big bro Logan Paul has revealed his own decision to make a home base in Puerto Rico after years of living in Southern California.

In a shocking turn of events, one of YouTube’s biggest and most divisive names is making the huge move from sunny SoCal to the Caribbean, as told during a February 16 episode of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast.

The star claimed that he’d visited the U.S. island territory to “scout it out” a week prior, saying he’d been “fiending for a change in my life” and that he’d been “bitten” by the bug that’s causing everyone else to leave Hollywood.

“I went out there to scout it, and I fell in love with it,” Paul explained. “Obviously, I’m impulsive, and I trust my gut, my instincts. I feel like it’s the closing of a chapter and the opening of a new one.”

Cars parked in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Unsplash.com: Alex George, @lgeorge210
Logan Paul has made the decision to move to Puerto Rico, in part due to the territory’s significantly lower taxes.

Although Paul had looked into both Texas and Miami, the YouTuber ended up choosing Puerto Rico due to its significantly lower taxes in comparison to California’s, as well as its relative isolation and the relaxed island lifestyle.

As for Paul’s friend group, it doesn’t look like everyone is on board to make the move; both Mike Majlak, who has been his buddy and co-host for some time, and George don’t seem to be ready to follow him so far away.

The future of the imPaulsive podcast seems to be up in the air, too, with Paul himself claiming their February 16 episode would be their last (although the cast joked that they could still be “best friends” via Zoom).

(Topic begins at 0:45)

Logan’s big reveal comes just after his little brother’s own decision to sell his infamous Team 10 mansion and move to Florida, where he’s currently knee-deep in boxing training.

Needless to say, this is a massive change for the YouTuber, who, like many other content creators, are leaving the collective hive of Los Angeles for what they see to be greener pastures.

Fortnite

Fortnite star Clix unbanned on Twitch following “perma-ban” concerns

Published: 16/Feb/2021 20:44 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 20:57

by Brad Norton
Clix Instagram photo
Instagram: clix

Clix Twitch

Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has been unbanned on Twitch after his third suspension. Hours after a successful day of competition in the 2021 Fortnite Champion Series, the NRG pro’s channel went down and feared this time it would be a “perma-ban” to boot.

Update February 16

Clix has been unbanned from Twitch after getting a suspension just two days before. NRG sent out a message announcing the end of his ban.

NRG CEO, Andy Miller, tweeted #JusticeForCody after his popular Fortnite pro was given access back to his stream to follow-up his 104,000 viewer broadcast on February 14.

Original story follows below.

Clix has been hit with his third strike on Twitch, having been removed from the streaming platform once again on February 15.

The Fortnite superstar is one of the biggest names in the scene, often streaming to tens of thousands of viewers.

The popular personality recently eclipsed 3.5 million followers on Twitch.

His first ban came in November 2019 after streaming with ‘Zayn’, a player permanently banned from Twitch. The second strike came more recently on Nov. 2020, as Clix was among a number of big streamers hit in a major DMCA banwave.

This latest ban comes as a result of accidentally broadcasting explicit content.

“Bro, what the f***, I’m banned on Twitch,” he said in immediate response to the news. Due to it being his third strike on the platform, it appears this ban could be permanent.

“Perma ban… on everything I love,” Clix added with a screenshot revealing the suspension is indefinite.

“Your suspension will not be automatically lifted,” a message from Twitch explained. “Access to our services may only be restored upon successful appeal.

Having signed exclusively with the platform back in October, this ban comes just four months into his deal wth Twitch. As part of NRG, it seems as though the organization is already looking into an appeal.

“We on it,” NRG CEO Any Miller tweeted just moments after the ban.

Having just finished first in Week 1 of the 2021 FNCS tournament, this sudden ban seemingly came out of nowhere.

“Amazing stream today,” Clix tweeted three hours prior to the ban.

“Peaked at 108k viewers f***ing nuts. Love you guys, played insane today. Appreciate any new followers/subs today.”

There’s currently no telling if or when Clix will have his access restored on Twitch. While NRG appears to be appealing the ban, the process could take quite some time, especially given it’s the third strike against his channel.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as further information comes to light.