Logan Paul reveals shock decision to move to Puerto Rico

Just a month after Jake Paul revealed his plans to move from Los Angeles to Florida, big bro Logan Paul has revealed his own decision to make a home base in Puerto Rico after years of living in Southern California.

In a shocking turn of events, one of YouTube’s biggest and most divisive names is making the huge move from sunny SoCal to the Caribbean, as told during a February 16 episode of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast.

The star claimed that he’d visited the U.S. island territory to “scout it out” a week prior, saying he’d been “fiending for a change in my life” and that he’d been “bitten” by the bug that’s causing everyone else to leave Hollywood.

“I went out there to scout it, and I fell in love with it,” Paul explained. “Obviously, I’m impulsive, and I trust my gut, my instincts. I feel like it’s the closing of a chapter and the opening of a new one.”

Although Paul had looked into both Texas and Miami, the YouTuber ended up choosing Puerto Rico due to its significantly lower taxes in comparison to California’s, as well as its relative isolation and the relaxed island lifestyle.

As for Paul’s friend group, it doesn’t look like everyone is on board to make the move; both Mike Majlak, who has been his buddy and co-host for some time, and George don’t seem to be ready to follow him so far away.

The future of the imPaulsive podcast seems to be up in the air, too, with Paul himself claiming their February 16 episode would be their last (although the cast joked that they could still be “best friends” via Zoom).

(Topic begins at 0:45)

Logan’s big reveal comes just after his little brother’s own decision to sell his infamous Team 10 mansion and move to Florida, where he’s currently knee-deep in boxing training.

Needless to say, this is a massive change for the YouTuber, who, like many other content creators, are leaving the collective hive of Los Angeles for what they see to be greener pastures.