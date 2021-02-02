 Logan Paul reveals why Floyd Mayweather boxing match was postponed - Dexerto
Logan Paul reveals why Floyd Mayweather boxing match was postponed

Published: 2/Feb/2021 21:22

by Virginia Glaze
Logan Paul reveals why match with Floyd Mayweather was delayed
YouTube: imPaulsive, ESPN

YouTube star Logan Paul shocked the internet after scoring a boxing match with none other than Floyd Mayweather — but just ahead of their fight date, the match was surprisingly postponed, leaving fans confused and disappointed.

The unfortunate news wasn’t so much broken rather than leaked; Paul’s coach, Kelvin Moore, posted an Instagram photo on January 22 where he accidentally let slip that the fight date had been delayed.

After the post was flocked by disappointed fans, it was promptly deleted, leaving the possibility up to speculation until Paul spoke out on the subject a short while later.

In a video with co-host Mike Majlak, Paul dismissed claims that the bout had been postponed due to “lack of interest,” and instead explained that “there are a lot of hoops to jump through” when scheduling a fight with someone of Mayweather’s caliber.

Now, Paul has officially revealed the reason why his internet-breaking bout with one of boxing’s finest stars has been put on the back burner, as told during a February 2 episode of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast.

During the podcast, Paul admitted that he had been aware of the delay for some time before his Coach’s inadvertent leak, and is completely fine that the fight must be rescheduled for a later date.

 

Although fans are no doubt chomping at the bit for more information, Logan couldn’t say too much about the situation, but did reveal that “COVID and business complications” were responsible for the delay.

That being said, the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer squashed any rumors of outright cancellation, claiming that his bout with Mayweather is still on in spite of naysayers.

“Fight’s still happening, so easy with the rumors that there was ‘no interest,’” he warned. “I do feel the need to say that this fight broke every single combat sport’s record for pre-sale pay-per-view numbers. Shattered.”

Bad luck for doubters, but good luck for Paul fans — the match is still afoot, although there’s still no solid date as for when these two will face off in the ring.

Entertainment

YouTuber stunned after spotting Justin Bieber’s Rolls Royce by West Coast Customs

Published: 2/Feb/2021 22:11

by Alan Bernal
justin Bieber rolls royce west coast custom
Justin Bieber Instagram / effspot YouTube

A few YouTubers going about their daily content creation were stopped in their tracks after coming across Justin Beiber and his wildly exoctic Rolls Royce, built by West Coast Customs.

The 26-year-old pop star has been leading a quiet life, making appearances every once in a while with his wife of two years, Hailey Rhode Bieber. As a leader in trending music, fashion and all things lifestyle, when Beiber does get found in public, nothing about it is low-key.

Well, YouTuber Gordon ‘effspot’ Cheng and his mates were caught off-guard when they apparently drove by the Canadian singer-songwriter, though they weren’t exactly sure if it was Bieber or not.

But speculations were put to bed after gazing on the imposing Rolls Royce, made special by West Coast Customs’ famous garage, and effspot was completely beside himself after connecting the dots.

The channel, that’s known for showcasing some of the most wild vehicles to their community of 688,000 subscribers, got themselves an up-close outside look at Beiber’s new ride for 2021.

“The funny thing is,” effspot explained, “we were driving in [our] car, and [Beiber] looked at us and he was like, ‘What the fuck was that?’ And we look at him, and we thought ‘What the fuck is that?!’”

See, effspot also has a wild looking ride, but for completely different reasons. Well, it seems like they both got the live reactions from people who’d expect to see their respective cars.

The star was also spotted outside a Santa Monica restaurant with the same Rolls Royce, and the images from his outing had the silver car prominently featured.

justin Bieber rolls royce west coast customs
effspot YouTube
Justin Bieber’s luxurious Rolls Royce made by West Coast has been spotted out a few times in the wild.

Beiber’s car itself is something to behold. While it has the gorgeous design of the legendary company, the specialists at West Coast Customs outfitted the machine with an astonishingly futuristic body.

Now, it looks like something that would be labeled as a special Tesla with a Space edition of some sort, but the famous wide-body and elegant angel outfitted on the hood reassured passerbys of its origins.

The Rolls Royce is one of Beiber’s recent 2021 purchases and it’s already capturing people’s intrigue, which is bound to grow as the Canadian star makes more appearances out in the wild.