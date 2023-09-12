Logan Paul agrees to let Dillon Danis be his best man if he wins boxing match

Logan Paul has officially agreed to let Dillon Danis be the best man at his upcoming wedding to fiancé Nina Agdal if he ends up winning their highly-anticipated boxing match.

YouTube star Logan Paul and mixed martial artist Dillon Danis’ viral internet feud has entered a new chapter after the two personalities met for a face-to-face amid their press conference in August.

On September 12, this conversation was finally published on DAZN’s YouTube channel, and fans got to see their heated social media spat get taken to real-life.

The trash talk was intense — but so were the various deals they struck throughout their conversation, one of which has some fans scratching their heads in confusion.

Misfits Boxing

Logan Paul agrees to let Dillon Danis be his best man on one condition

During their faceoff, Logan asked Dillon if he really thought he was going to win on fight night… and how much he was willing to bet on that outcome.

However, Dillon reminded his opponent of a bet he’d already made with him.

“It said if I win I have to be the best man at your wedding,” Danis explained. Logan seemed to be in agreement with this — but he had another condition if he ends up taking the victory instead.

“Okay, okay,” Logan replied. “And if I win, I get your entire purse.”

“Sure,” Danis agreed.

(Topic begins at 5:45)

This isn’t the only deal these two struck during their face-to-face. The two also agreed to have a rematch in MMA if Danis actually shows up to their match on October 14 — something that many fans have been worried about, as Danis suddenly pulled out of his bout against KSI earlier this year.

Fans are also confused about how Danis’s proposed role as Logan’s best man will actually go, given that Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal, was actually granted a restraining order against Danis just last week due to his constant posts about her online.

For now, it’s unclear if this will actually end up happening… but we won’t know until these two actually meet in the ring on October 14.