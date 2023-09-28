Logan Paul explains why he’s confident Dillon Danis won’t pull out of fight

Logan Paul has explained why he’s confident that Dillon Danis will show up for their fight, despite the former UFC fighter’s complaints about ongoing lawsuits and a cryptic tweet indicating he might not.

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has gotten more personal than ever since the two of them signed on to fight each other.

Danis has gone after Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, posting photos of her with other men – some real, some fake. That prompted Nina to launch a lawsuit against the former UFC fighter for damages, as well as a restraining order. However, Logan has clarified that the restraining order only extends to online posts, not in person.

There had been worries that the restraining lawsuit would put the fight in jeopardy, seeing as Nina will be in Logan’s corner. Yet, the ImPaulsive host is confident that his rival will show up come October 14, despite fears otherwise.

Logan Paul sure Dillon Danis won’t pull out of Prime Card fight

Danis sparked additional concerns that he might be dropping out when he posted a tweet saying he was “over this” and left it alone for a while. He has since clarified that was about taking a break from rapid posting.

Logan was still quizzed about it when he joined The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on September 27, and explained why he’s sure the fight happens. “No one is going to make him show up to the venue that night. No one is going to drag him out of bed, he’s got to do it himself,” Logan said.

“I imagine if he flies to London (for the press conference), he’s probably going to end up fighting. Why would you fly to London if you’re not going to do the fight?”

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler also added that the $100,000 penalty for pulling out “sucks” and the only way Dillon could escape that is if he has a legitimate injury.

“If he does end up pulling out and he can’t prove an injury, he’ll have to pay me $100k. He’ll never have a platform again, no fighting organization, no sponsor will ever want to work with him again because he’s essentially just a liar,” Logan continued. “He has to show up.”

