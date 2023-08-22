How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan vs Dillon Danis press conference: Livestream, start time

The much-anticipated meeting between KSI and Tommy Fury, as well as Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, at their ‘Prime card’ press conference, may be sold out, but you can still watch online for free. Here’s where to watch the KSI press conference live.

The four fighters will host a joint press conference in London, on Tuesday, August 22.

While KSI vs Tommy is technically the main event when the bouts take place in October, the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight is just as eagerly anticipated, especially thanks to Danis’s social media antics.

As is customary before these big fights, the trash talk will be taken up a notch when they meet in person in London for the press conference – here’s how you can watch it.

How to watch KSI & Logan’s press conference

While tickets for the event sold out rapidly, you can of course watch the press conference for free online.

The easiest way to watch it is on KSI’s YouTube livestream, embedded here:

If you’d rather watch on TV, the press conference will be broadcast live on DAZN’s channel.

When is the KSI vs Tommy Fury press conference?

The press conference will start at 4pm BST / 8am PT / 11am ET, on Tuesday, August 22.

It’s not clear when exactly we can expect all the fighters to arrive, given they are all notorious for showing up on their own time, but at one point or another, all 4 should be on camera in the room together.

Earlier in the day, Logan claimed Danis had locked himself in his hotel room and refused to leave for a scheduled face-to-face sit-down. It’s reported Danis eventually did arrive, but 40 minutes later than expected.

The four will now be completing all their media duties before the press conference commences.

YouTube: JJ Olatunji, Frank Warren’s Queensbury

What time is Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis press conference?

Given Logan vs Danis is technically not the main event, they may both kick off the conference, therefore starting at 4pm BST, before being joined by KSI and Tommy Fury.

Although all four fighters are expected to jointly host the press conference, it’s possible they also give some time for each of the rival pairs to have one-on-one sections.

However, these events have a way of running on their own schedule, and so we’ll just have to tune in and see what happens.

Certainly, expect sparks to fly – and potentially even blows – as this superstar foursome attempts to drum up even more excitement for the PRIME card event on October 14.