Dillon Danis denies Mike Perry’s claims he pulled out of Logan Paul fight

Logan Paul versus Dillon Danis is still on despite claims by Mike Perry, who says he’ll be taking over as Paul’s opponent later this month.

The rivalry between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis reached a new level in the build-up to their co-main event match on the Prime card with KSI vs Tommy Fury being the other headline bout.

In weeks leading up to their long-awaited head-to-head, Danis began posting photos of Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal with other men, insinuating that she had slept with them. This resulted in a lawsuit being filed against Danis, with Agdal even claiming he had hacked her Snapchat.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, on October 5, Danis took issue with Logan “bragging” about the lawsuits and suggested that he would be bailing on the fight because of them.

Did Dillon Danis pull out of Logan Paul fight?

In a post on X, Danis seemed to imply that his long-awaited match against Logan Paul was off and he would no longer be taking part.

“Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pu**y doesn’t deserve me I’m out,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Immediately following this, Mike Perry, the mixed martial artist who Logan had lined up to fight him as a replacement in case Dillon dropped out, chimed in.

Article continues after ad

“It’s official guys… I’m in,” Perry said in an Instagram story.

As all this confusion continued and uncertainty about the showdown mounting, Danis confirmed that the fight was still on, following up on X saying “See you October 14th pu**y boy.”

The feud between the two influencers has reached new highs and it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious when the two finally settle things in the ring in under two week’s time.

Article continues after ad

For more on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.