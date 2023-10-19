Dillon Danis says he’s “not done” with Logan Paul & Nina amid offer to settle lawsuit

Dillon Danis says he’s “not done yet” with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal despite losing to the ImPaulsive host in their long-awaited boxing match and having a settlement offer on the table.

The Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – have been beefing with Dillon Danis for a few years. It all goes back to when influencer boxing was first on the rise and they wanted to fight Conor McGregor – Dillon’s longtime training partner.

Fast forward to 2023 and it’s mainly become a Logan vs Dillon thing. They agreed to fight on the highly-anticipated Prime Card – with Logan ultimately winning. In the build-up to the clash, things got incredibly heated.

The former UFC fighter constantly went after Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, leading to a lawsuit and restraining order being dished out. That lawsuit is continuing to rumble in the wake of the YouTuber’s victory, and Dillon isn’t giving up.

Dillon Danis says he’s “not done” going after Logan Paul & Nina

Logan admitted that he’d made a “mistake” by agreeing to fight Dillon, given everything that had transpired, as it was “inhumane” what his rival had been saying about Nina.

However, Danis isn’t budging. “I’m not done yet. Should of killed me when you had the chance,” he said, replying to a clip of Logan’s comments about it being a mistake in fighting him.

The former UFC fighter also followed that up by claiming that he’s been offered a settlement for their lawsuit too. “Nina offered a settlement of 400k today she can go suck another d*ck,” he added.

It was reported that Nina was seeking at least $150,000 in damages from what Danis had been tweeting about her – which included photos of her with previous partners. There were also a number of fake images as well.

Danis has been mocked by the internet for taking a bit of a victory lap despite his defeat, given that many expected him to be knocked out early on in the fight.

