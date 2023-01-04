Dillion Danis pulls out of KSI fight at the last minute – here’s what happens next

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Misfits Boxing has just revealed Dillon Danis has pulled out of his upcoming fight against KSI just 10 days before the event was set to take place.

First announced in November 2022, Dillon Danis was set to go up against KSI on the January 14 Series 4 card in London.

Since then, Danis has boasted about how much money he could make during the bout that would have potentially left him with a bald head.

But it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon, as Misfits Boxing just confirmed Danis has pulled out of the upcoming match against KSI.

Misfits confirms Dillon Danis pulled out of fight

On January 4, 2023, Misfits Boxing tweeted a video of KSI’s manager Mams Taylor explaining the situation.

“I got a phone call saying Danis is pulling out of the fight,” he explained. “The real reason from what they’ve said to me is that he’s underprepared.”

On December 29, Mams revealed that there was a dispute between the fighters over the weight they had agreed to fight at and that Danis claimed they inserted the weight clause close to the event as a way to “handicap” him.

The company hasn’t announced a replacement fighter at the time of writing, but Joe Fournier has gone on record in the past stating that he would be willing to go up against KSI during the event.

It doesn’t seem to be an issue either way, as KSI quickly made it clear that he’s still fighting on January 14.