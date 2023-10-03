Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul will “thank” him after Nina Agdal lawsuit

Dillon Danis has claimed that he hasn’t gone “too far” in his beef with Logan Paul and Nina Agdal, believing he’ll be “helping” Logan long-term.

The beef between Dillon Danis and the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – has been ongoing for years. However, now that he’s finally set to fight Logan on October 14, the former UFC fighter has gotten incredibly personal about Logan’s relationship with Nina Agdal.

Danis has constantly tweeted out photos of Nina with former partners – some real and some fake – in an attempt to get under Logan’s skin. Agdal has, instead, sued the former UFC fighter for defamation of character and gotten a temporary restraining order against him.

Logan isn’t involved with the lawsuit but has accused Danis of committing a “federal crime” with some of the things he’s posted. Given that the two are fighting, Danis has constantly gone after Logan over the lawsuit but now believes he will be “helping” the couple if their relationship goes south.

Dillon Danis claims he’s “helping” Logan Paul with Nina Agdal lawsuit

Ahead of the fight on October 14, Dillon appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss the upcoming clash and his ongoing lawsuit.

When quizzed about whether he’d gone too far, Danis disputed that. “I just threw a picture out there and I didn’t realize how bad she was. Like, he is going to thank me. I swear to God, he’s going to thank me,” the former UFC fighter claimed.

“I’m telling you, they’re going to be divorced and he’s going to thank me. She’s not a good person, I’m telling you. She just goes in, next famous guy who has money, it’s a game. I’m helping him out, I’m bro-coding him.”

Danis claimed he hadn’t gone too far because everything he’s posted, to this point, was previously “public” anyway.

That has been disputed in the lawsuit, however, and is the basis for Logan’s claim that a “federal crime” has been committed.