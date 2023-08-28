Logan Paul says Dillon Danis has taken their feud too far

Logan Paul has finally shared his thoughts about Dillon Danis constantly posting pictures of his fiancée Nina Agdal, calling Danis a “Twitter troll” in the process.

Several years since his last ’bout, Logan Paul is set to go up against Dillon Danis on October 14, 2023, as a main event alongside business partner KSI who is going up against Tommy Fury.

Since the fight was announced Dillon Danis has posted dozens of pictures of Logan’s fiancée Nina Agdal with other big-name celebs throughout her life, sparking a feud between the fighters.

Logan Paul was recently asked what he thought about the ongoing situation and had quite a bit to say about Dillon Danis.

Logan slams “Twitter troll” Dillon Danis

In an interview with Misfits Boxing, Logan was asked about the ongoing situation between him, Nina, and Dillon Danis online.

“I think he has gone too far, yeah. It’s not affected me though. When I entered this fight, I knew Dillon was a scumbag,” he said. “I didn’t think he’d take it as far as he did but you know, actions and consequences. I think he’s going to get what’s coming to him.”

Logan added: “Me and my girl don’t have to prove our love to the world. My fiancée’s a f*ckin angel. [Dillon] is a good Twitter troll. He’s gonna pay for it October 14.”

This isn’t the first time Logan has responded to Dillon’s actions. In an interview with Happy Punch, Logan said that Dillon posting pictures of his fiance would “never faze” him.

“I’ve been through the f**king social wringer. I’ve seen it all, I’ve heard all the insults. I know exactly who I am. I know exactly who my wonderful, beautiful fiancée is, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. Some moron troll posting some bulls**t on Twitter will never faze me, ever,” he said.

For more Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis news, keep it locked to Dexerto in the coming weeks.