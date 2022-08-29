Lady Gaga goes viral with ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok trend video

Lady Gaga fans are loving the star’s take on the viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend that’s taking over TikTok, inspired by Wheatus’ 2000 hit.

New trends are constantly going viral on TikTok, with some based on popular effects and filters, and other inspired by songs both new and old. One of the latest to take over For You Pages across the world throughout August has been the wildly popular ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend.

Using the song of the same name by Wheatus that was released in 2000, TikTok users have been showing off their pictures from their teenage years, much to the amusement of their followers.

There have been plenty of celebrities who have hopped on the trend too, including people like Joe Jonas, Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Fallon, and more.

Iconic singer Lady Gaga has now uploaded her take on the popular trend, and fans are loving the montage of photos from earlier on in her career, captioned simply, “I had to.” In the comments, she added, “just Stefani…” making reference to her birth name.

The star got over 1 million likes and almost 6 million views for her video participating in the trend, with one comment from a fan reading “YOU WIN” receiving over 20,000 likes alone.

Even the official Wheatus account loved her video, writing in a comment: “SOS. Lady Gaga shattered us into a million pieces. We will never recover from this. Who knew there was such a thing as too much happy?”

The trend has been going strong all throughout August, and as more celebrities decide to hop on this viral audio, it’s only continuing to get more popular, encouraging users to dig out their old photos to show the world.