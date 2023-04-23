KSI mocks Joe Fournier & says he’ll “get dropped” ahead of their boxing clash

British YouTube star KSI has fired shots at Joe Fournier, mocking his opponent and claiming “he’ll get dropped” ahead of their Misfits Boxing fight.

After defeating FaZe Temperrr by knockout in the first round, KSI is now gearing up for his second fight of the year — where he’ll touch gloves with professional boxer Joe Fournier.

The undefeated ‘boxing billionaire’ was first linked with fighting the KSI last year — where he was expected to step up in the absence of Dillon Danis, although Temperrr ultimately took on the challenge in his stead.

The pair have had an ongoing feud for months, where then the two eventually settled on a date to finally go to blows. Now, ahead of the upcoming bout, the YouTube star is looking to get under his opponent’s skin.

KSI fires shots at Fournier ahead of fight

With the fight just a few weeks away, KSI has already begun taunting Fournier on Twitter. “So excited to KO Joe Fournier man,” he wrote in an April 23 tweet. “All the boxing this weekend got me pumped up. Time to show the levels yet again and make y’all haters really believe.”

In another tweet, he asked “anyone else get this alert at 3pm today?” alongside posting an edited screenshot of the UK’s emergency alert test which said “Joe Fournier will get dropped by KSI on 13th May.”

A couple of minutes later, the Prime Hydration co-founder fired more shots at his opponent. “Can’t wait to make Joe Fournier dance for me May 13th,” he wrote, once more sharing an edited image — this time with photoshopped Fournier dancing on a pole in front of him.

KSI and Joe Fournier will be stepping in the ring come May 13, where the YouTube star will look to make a statement and take down another professional boxer.