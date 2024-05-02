EntertainmentTikTok

Woman warns thief who stole “haunted” dolls from her garage sale

Dylan Horetski
TikToker haunted dollTikTok: lenduhandearry

A woman on TikTok has gone viral with a video warning the person who stole her “haunted” dolls from a garage sale she was having.

Doll collector Lenduhandearry uploaded a video on April 30, 2024, revealing that she had a couple of “haunted” dolls available in her garage sale.

However, the TikToker says they were stolen from their glass case in the middle of the night — and wished the thief the best of luck with their new dolls.

“To the thief that stole out of the yard sale at 3 o’clock this morning, you’re going to regret it. They’re haunted,” she said.

“Had you waited until sunlight, you would have seen the sign under them that said ‘Haunted dolls, if you have children please don’t buy.’ I put them in this glass hutch to try to contain whatever was attached to them and it got so cold that it fogged up. Enjoy. No taksies backsies.”

The woman went on to share that they were for sale because they threw a toy behind her baby’s head, almost hitting them in the process.

Lenduhandearry’s video quickly went viral, gaining the attention of over 15,000 comments in the process.

“I’m guessing that person wants haunted dolls,” one user replied.

Another said: “Someone tags me when the new owners post their issues.”

“Are we sure they didn’t just leave on their own?” a third commented.

This is just the latest TikTok video about something being haunted. Back in May 2023, a woman went viral after finding a “haunted” room in their great-grandma’s house.

About The Author

Dylan Horetski

Dylan is a Senior Writer for Dexerto with knowledge in keyboards, headsets, and live streaming hardware. Outside of tech, he knows the latest happenings around Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

keep reading
TikTok logo on a phone with white headphones around the outside of the phone
TikTok
Popular music finally returns to TikTok after months of negotiations with UMG
Alice Sjöberg
Home Depot storefront
TikTok
Home Depot shoppers are finding $129 items ringing up at $10 – here’s how to get them
Lauren Lewis
Up house, Khaby Lame, and X-Men '97's X-Mansion
TV & Movies
Airbnb announces new Icons category featuring Khaby Lame, Disney’s Up, X-Men & more
Christopher Baggett
charli-damelio-fans-worried-swarmed-by-men-coachella
TikTok
Charli D’Amelio fans worried after TikToker allegedly “swarmed” by men at Coachella
Virginia Glaze
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech