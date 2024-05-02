Woman warns thief who stole “haunted” dolls from her garage sale

A woman on TikTok has gone viral with a video warning the person who stole her “haunted” dolls from a garage sale she was having.

Doll collector Lenduhandearry uploaded a video on April 30, 2024, revealing that she had a couple of “haunted” dolls available in her garage sale.

However, the TikToker says they were stolen from their glass case in the middle of the night — and wished the thief the best of luck with their new dolls.

“To the thief that stole out of the yard sale at 3 o’clock this morning, you’re going to regret it. They’re haunted,” she said.

“Had you waited until sunlight, you would have seen the sign under them that said ‘Haunted dolls, if you have children please don’t buy.’ I put them in this glass hutch to try to contain whatever was attached to them and it got so cold that it fogged up. Enjoy. No taksies backsies.”

The woman went on to share that they were for sale because they threw a toy behind her baby’s head, almost hitting them in the process.

Lenduhandearry’s video quickly went viral, gaining the attention of over 15,000 comments in the process.

“I’m guessing that person wants haunted dolls,” one user replied.

Another said: “Someone tags me when the new owners post their issues.”

“Are we sure they didn’t just leave on their own?” a third commented.

This is just the latest TikTok video about something being haunted. Back in May 2023, a woman went viral after finding a “haunted” room in their great-grandma’s house.