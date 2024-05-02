Livvy Dunne joins new social platform for exclusive content but it’ll cost you

Viral gymnast Livvy Dunne has revealed a new way for her fans to check out more of her life through a website called “Passes.”

Over the last few years, interest in influencers has skyrocketed worldwide, with many people comparing them to A-List celebrities like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and more.

Viral gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne is no exception, amassing millions of fans across social media with her videos while also competing for Louisiana State University.

Now, she’s providing even more content for her fans with a new partnership with a subscription website called Passes. Dunne’s new place for content will cost fans anywhere from $15 to $300 a month, with varying content available in each tier.

With the new Passes channel, Livvy will be able to have exclusive live streams for different subscribers and even behind-the-scenes content of her gymnastics competitions and more.

“The wait is over… link in bio to my Passes account for more of me and BTW of my life!,” she said in a post on Instagram.

With over eight million followers on TikTok and another five million on Instagram, Livvy has definitely made her name known as one of the biggest female influencers on social media.

She’s gotten so popular that she had to stop going to college classes in person over “safety issues” back in July 2023.

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” she said in an interview with Elle. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

Outside of competing and being a viral influencer, Livvy often takes part in various things around her community as well. In April 2024, she was seen serving food at Raising Cane’s near her campus.