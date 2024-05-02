What is the Pedro trend on TikTok? Raccoon goes viral in new dance trend

A raccoon has gone viral on TikTok after it was seen dancing along to an EDM remix of a song called Pedro, which has started a new dance trend involving pets.

While TikTok is mainly known for producing countless dancing trends and being the home of different filters, one type of content that will always be popular is videos including animals.

From the made-up blue smurf cat that went viral as a meme on the app in 2023, to a dog named Dobby going viral for knowing Harry Potter spells, you never know what the next animal video will be about.

Article continues after ad

However, the animal trend that’s currently making its rounds on the app is the “Pedro” trend which originated from a Raccoon named Ginger, who has now become a viral sensation.

What is the “Pedro Pedro Pedro” trend on TikTok?

A raccoon has become a trendsetter as he originated a new pet trend on TikTok, with his original video having been viewed over 11 million times.

Article continues after ad

Originally posted in September 2023, the clip achieved virality on TikTok in late March 2024, also spreading to YouTube and Instagram.

The video uses a spinning circle format camera, where the raccoon, named Ginger, has been lifted into the shot and moved as if he’s dancing along to the song in the background, which is an EDM remix of the song Pedro by Raffaella Carrà.

Article continues after ad

Over two million videos have been created with the song, and most of them include creators doing their own version of Pedro’s trend with their pets.

As the trend doesn’t have an official name, the hashtag “Pedro” has also gained over 569,300 videos, with most videos being variations of the trend. One dog named Josephine was one of the many pets who tried out the trend and managed to get over 94.3 million views on her video.

Like with the Josh Hutcherson trend of last year, Ginger’s dancing video has jumped from phone screens to anywhere with a circular whole.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One user, kevorellana95, even had their smartwatch display the dancing raccoon as a live wallpaper. The TikTok video gained 13.7 million views and 1.2 million since it was posted on April 12.

How to do the Pedro trend on TikTok

If you or your pet want to take part in the viral trend, all you need to do is to have the TikTok app downloaded on your device and follow these steps.

Open TikTok

Go to the camera, and click on the effects button

Search for “rotating circle”

Select the effect and start having fun dancing along to the music

The song will automatically be added when you pick your effect, making it easier for you to get started.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters or trends, you can check out our guides here:

Article continues after ad

TikTok’s old face filter | “Watch my boyfriend for me” trend | TikTok’s photo swipe trend | AI Fallout filter | ‘Asoka’ makeup trend