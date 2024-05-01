JoJo Siwa roasted over “cringe” Karma choreography: “Worst dance move in history”

JoJo Siwa has been a dancer for several years, but she’s facing criticism for her “cringe” choreography for her new song ‘Karma.’

On April 5, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa debuted her single ‘Karma.’ Prior to the song’s release, JoJo warned her fans that she’d be entering a phase of her life that may be “disturbing or offensive to some viewers.”

She then began showcasing sexualized dance moves and wearing out-of-the-ordinary outfits, making those who were once her fans turn their heads.

What’s more, in preparation for the release of ‘Karma,’ JoJo choreographed a dance for its music video. Though she has experience in the dancing world, having been on Dance Moms from 2015-2016, JoJo’s new choreography has fans roasting her “cringe” moves.

“She took everything she knew about dancing and threw it out the window… If I use this at the club, someone is probably calling the paramedics thinking I’m seizing,” YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL said in a video dedicated to talking about JoJo’s “trash moves.”

“JoJo Siwa’s demon is trying to leave her body out of cringe but she uses that dance move as a reverse exorcism to keep it inside,” added a viewer.

“It seems like she accidentally gripped a power line and her whole body is convulsing from the strong electrical current that is frying her body,” said another.

Not only has JoJo’s choreography for ‘Karma’ been in question, but she also allegedly copied TikToker Emeline’s beat to a song entitled the same name, as Emeline uploaded her version to TikTok in October 2022, long before the release of JoJo’s song.

JoJo was also under fire on social media for saying she wanted to create a new genre of music called “gap pop.” In an interview with Billboard in April, she compared the new genre to K-pop. However, many people called her out for not having any influence on gay pop, as they said artists like David Bowie and Freddie Mercury had already established the genre.

Though JoJo has faced more than enough criticism for her new era, it hasn’t slowed her down in the slightest, as she continues to showcase her ‘Karma’ dance anywhere she can.