Below Deck Season 11 debuts the show’s most social media obsessed charter guests

The new group of charter guests on Below Deck Season 11 obsessed over getting the perfect social media posts to capture their once-in-a-lifetime yachting experience.

The crew members on the St. David are starting fresh with new charter guests after Chef Anthony Ircane was fired on Below Deck Season 11.

Chef Nick Tatlock is providing the guests with “Instagrammable” dishes during their time on board, as they requested on their preference sheet.

However, primary charter guest Alex Taylor and his social media influencer friends were more focused on their screens than appreciating their time away from home in a clip from the upcoming Below Deck episode airing on May 6.

When stew Xandi Oliver brought out their breakfast, they immediately took out their phones and started taking photos of the food.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love Instagram, but to that extent, no I’m not an influencer. That’s maybe why I’m working on a f*cking boat. Really need to get my f*cking TikTok password. What is TikTok?” Xandi joked in her confessional.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender told Chef Nick that the social media-obsessed guests were freaking out on their phones because they loved how the food looked.

When the main dishes came out on the table, the guests took more Instagram-worthy photos of iconic breakfast foods such as Eggs Benedict.

As Alex and his friends talked amongst themselves at the table while eating, they were excited about potential dates replying to them on Snapchat and shared relatable dating app stories.

Although the guests were glued to their phones, they seemed to be enjoying their time on the St. David while appearing on Below Deck.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.