Khloe Kardashian dares Kim to recreate viral KUWTK bag hitting moment

Khloe Kardashian challenged her sister, Kim, to reenact the famous scene where she hit her with a purse on Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2008.

The Kardashian family is responsible for several viral moments from their time on their popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as their new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

On X, a fan account reposted the iconic scene from Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 2, Episode 7, where Kim Kardashian repeatedly whacked her sister Khloe with a designer bag, saying, “Don’t be f*cking rude!”

This happened after Kim accused Khloe of talking about her behind her back and being jealous that she got a Bentley car instead of her.

“16 years ago, Kim Kardashian failed to hit Khloe Kardashian with a purse after fighting over a Bentley in ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’,” the user wrote.

Khloe responded to the post and challenged her sister to a rematch. “I wish she would try this now,” the reality star joked.

Kim clapped back at Khloe and replied, “Baby be careful what you wish for… my bag is much bigger today than it was 16 years ago.”

In the comments, fans were convinced that Kim would win the fight, as she’s had more brawls with her sisters since the KUWTK scene aired over a decade ago. “Kim has physically assaulted two of her sisters that we know of… it’s clear she’s the common denominator,” one fan mentioned.

The sisters have had many disagreements over the years, but only got physical a few times. For example, on KUWTK Season 15, Episode 1, Kim told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that she was the “least interesting to look at” because she believed she wasn’t as appealing as the other sisters.

This argument never got physical, but it was the start of a deep-rooted feud between them that lasted multiple seasons of the show.

On KUWTK Season 18, Episode 2, Kim slammed Kourtney for not working or being passionate about anything. Their fight ended with an intense physical altercation between the two siblings when they slapped each other, and never reached a resolution.

The sisters have grown their following on social media and have filmed other viral moments over the years, so it’s possible that Kim and Khloe could recreate the scene in a TikTok video to promote the new season of The Kardashians.