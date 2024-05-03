Man goes viral after discovering “weird” hidden detail in 7-Eleven logo

A man has gone viral on Instagram after spotting a bizarre detail in the 7-Eleven logo, and the reasoning behind it might leave you surprised.

Content creators Alex and James Lock, who go by ‘twosometravellers‘ on Instagram, went viral after posting a video pointing out an unexpected inconsistency in 7-Eleven’s logo.

The video shows James standing outside a 7-Eleven in Japan, umbrella in hand and a confused expression plastered across his face.

Text overlay revealed what had him so perplexed, pointing out that the convenience store’s entire logo utilizes capital letters except for the “n” at the end.

Article continues after ad

The video’s caption was packed with questions, including; “How did we miss this? But why though?! Has it always been small? Was it ever big? What else are we not [realizing]? What game are they playing?”

The video quickly went viral, amassing more than 148,000 likes and over a thousand comments at the time of writing as viewers shared their bafflement over the easily missed detail.

Article continues after ad

Many agreed they had “never noticed” the “weird” detail, with one person claiming it had to be an “epic mistake”. However, it turns out the specific capitalization of the logo is in fact very intentional.

Article continues after ad

“According to the company’s website, the founder, Joe C. Thompson Jr., wanted to create a distinctive logo that would stand out. He experimented with different letter combinations and settled on the lowercase ‘n’ to create a unique and memorable brand identity,” one commenter revealed.

They continued, “It’s a deliberate design choice that has become an iconic part of the 7-Eleven brand!”

“It’s a bit of geometry,” another pointed out. “There is so much more to typography design than meets the eye and this is a great example of that.”