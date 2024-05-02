Below Deck’s Dani celebrated after achieving major career milestone

Below Deck stars rejoiced when Sailing Yacht Season 2 alum Dani Soares announced she finally graduated from nursing school.

Dani Soares was a second stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2, but she has since pivoted to a nursing career. She has daughter Lilly, whose father is her costar Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux, and isn’t in the picture.

In an Instagram post from May 1, she revealed that she graduated nursing school after her hard work and dedication.

Dani shared a photo of herself standing next to her daughter while wearing a cap and gown and holding her diploma.

“There are so many people I would like to thank for helping me get to this place. It wasn’t easy, and I had an incredible amount of help and am very lucky to have amazing people in my life who helped me through this,” she wrote in the caption. “Just know that I will never forget your help and your kindness.”

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum made a special shoutout to her three-year-old daughter for motivating her to go back to school after everything she went through in her life. She assured Lilly that she would always make her proud.

Below Deck franchise stars celebrated Dani’s new milestone in the comments. Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean praised Dani for going to school while being a single mom, and even offered to babysit Lilly if she needed help.

Below Deck Med Chief Stew Katie Flood called Dani an angel, and congratulated her on “an incredible achievement.” Dani’s Sailing Yacht Season 2 costar Sydney Zaruba also wished her love and success after graduation.

Although Dani faced many difficult times such as being a single mom and raising her daughter on her own, she was still determined to take on a new career path.