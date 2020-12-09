KSI explains why he wants Logan Paul to beat Floyd Mayweather

With Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather set to duke it out in the boxing ring come February 2021, fellow YouTuber Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji gave his surprising take on who he wants to win the exhibition bout.

Logan Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather has been the talk of the sports world ever since Jake Paul knocked out former NBA pro Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones JR undercard.

Now, with the Paul brothers cementing themselves as genuine boxing threats, Floyd Mayweather has agreed to take on Logan after a lot of speculation leading up to the announcement.

On December 9, KSI uploaded a new video where he explained why he wants to see Logan defeat the 50-0 boxing legend.

“I can’t believe this is the world we live in,” he said of the bout. “And I know a lot of people are going to be asking who do I want to win. Well, ladies and gentlemen, I want Logan to win.”

The news may be a bit surprising given the history between the two, who duked it out twice in the ring beforehand. While their first fight ended in a draw, KSI emerged the victor of their second bout, finally putting their long-standing beef to rest.

“I know, right? What?!” KSI laughed at his remark about wanting Logan to win. “I will always, until I die, be team YouTube. I will always support my fellow YouTuber. If it’s a YouTuber vs a mainstream guy, I’m always going to go for the YouTuber. I want Logan to win.”

For his part, Olatunji’s reasoning makes sense, viewing a Logan victory as win for YouTube as a whole.

“If Logan beats Mayweather… holy sh*t,” he swore. “That would literally destroy the internet. Oh God, that would be so ridiculous. I think there would be riots. People would be like, ‘bro, Mayweather is undefeated. He’s lost to Logan Paul who is a YouTuber!’”

However, while KSI may want Logan to pull off the upset, he doesn’t think he will actually will. “I don’t think any amount of training will get Logan prepared for the fight against arguably the best boxer in the world ever.”

According to KSI, Mayweather will just wait, pick him off and win points. Furthermore, he doubted how Logan even thinks he could win, but recommends fighting as random as possible to throw the pro off his game.

We’ll have to see just what Logan has up his sleeve when the two step into the ring on February 20, 2021.