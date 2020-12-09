Logo
KSI explains why he wants Logan Paul to beat Floyd Mayweather

Published: 9/Dec/2020 18:11

by Michael Gwilliam
KSI on the Logan Paul Mayweather fight
JJ Olatunji/YouTube

With Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather set to duke it out in the boxing ring come February 2021, fellow YouTuber Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji gave his surprising take on who he wants to win the exhibition bout.

Logan Paul fighting Floyd Mayweather has been the talk of the sports world ever since Jake Paul knocked out former NBA pro Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones JR undercard.

Now, with the Paul brothers cementing themselves as genuine boxing threats, Floyd Mayweather has agreed to take on Logan after a lot of speculation leading up to the announcement.

On December 9, KSI uploaded a new video where he explained why he wants to see Logan defeat the 50-0 boxing legend.

 

“I can’t believe this is the world we live in,” he said of the bout. “And I know a lot of people are going to be asking who do I want to win. Well, ladies and gentlemen, I want Logan to win.”

The news may be a bit surprising given the history between the two, who duked it out twice in the ring beforehand. While their first fight ended in a draw, KSI emerged the victor of their second bout, finally putting their long-standing beef to rest.

“I know, right? What?!” KSI laughed at his remark about wanting Logan to win. “I will always, until I die, be team YouTube. I will always support my fellow YouTuber. If it’s a YouTuber vs a mainstream guy, I’m always going to go for the YouTuber. I want Logan to win.”

For his part, Olatunji’s reasoning makes sense, viewing a Logan victory as win for YouTube as a whole.

“If Logan beats Mayweather… holy sh*t,” he swore. “That would literally destroy the internet. Oh God, that would be so ridiculous. I think there would be riots. People would be like, ‘bro, Mayweather is undefeated. He’s lost to Logan Paul who is a YouTuber!’”

However, while KSI may want Logan to pull off the upset, he doesn’t think he will actually will. “I don’t think any amount of training will get Logan prepared for the fight against arguably the best boxer in the world ever.”

KSI on Logan Paul fight
JJ Olatunji/YouTube
KSI doesn’t think Logan can win, but wants him to.

According to KSI, Mayweather will just wait, pick him off and win points. Furthermore, he doubted how Logan even thinks he could win, but recommends fighting as random as possible to throw the pro off his game.

We’ll have to see just what Logan has up his sleeve when the two step into the ring on February 20, 2021.

Korean streamer goes viral calling out “predatory” men on Twitch

Published: 9/Dec/2020 16:49

by Alice Hearing
Twitch streamer Yoojin
Twitch: Yoojin

Twitch streamer Yoojin has gone viral on Twitter after posting a video discussing the “predatory” nature of some male viewers towards female streamers.

Yoojin is a 23-year-old Korean student living in Los Angeles whose content normally revolves around Apex Legends and Valorant, streaming to almost 21,000 followers.

In a video posted to Twitter, clipped from a recent stream, she explained how sometimes men will donate money to her, and then act as though they are entitled to having a conversation.

She said, “I just wanna be the person that tells you guys how it is, so that you don’t delude yourselves and that you don’t waste your time…if you are in Twitch and you come into a girl’s stream and you think ‘oh her stream is still small I might have a chance’, you’re f***ed up. That’s a little bit predatory, not even a little bit, like, high-key predatory.”

Yoojin Twitch Streamer
Instagram: yoojpls
Yoojin said that she experienced the scenario she described

Yoojin continued to describe the incidents that might happen, explaining that it would normally begin with a gesture such as a donation. “It completely baffles my mind when guys are like… ‘Maybe I have a chance if I Tier 3 subbed her or if I donate $100 or if I donate 1000 bits.’

“‘I’m gonna Twitch whisper her…and then she’ll be like ‘thanks’ and then they’ll see the thanks and they’ll be like ‘oh my god she responded to me like we’re gonna have a conversation now’ and then they just keep spamming shit and then the girl doesn’t respond.”

She went on to reveal that it would normally result in insults being thrown or a sense of entitlement, adding “They’re like ‘oh my god she’s such a b**** how could this happen to me… I called you cute like 5 days a row in chat like how could you do this to me.’ Bro, meet a girl IRL. Don’t come here!”

The Tweet quickly blew up, with more than 25,000 likes at the time of writing, and several responses from other Twitch users backing up her point of view. One person agreed, “Spittin straight FACTS right here.”

Yoojin expanded on her point in a thread underneath the original tweet after it gathered attention, adding that she understands men can experience “similar if not identical forms of discomfort through creepy/tactless approaches on Twitch.”

The scenario she described was something she herself had experienced and witnessed and she said  she hopes people don’t dismiss “the common phenomenon of cishet guys trying to take advantage of young girls streaming, with or without money.”

Her final piece of advice was not to treat Twitch like a dating service and to instead be “upfront about your intentions.”