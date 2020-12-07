Logo
KSI, FaZe Sway & Deji stunned by Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight

Published: 7/Dec/2020 18:35

by Alice Hearing
Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather
Instagram: Floyd Mayweather/Instagram: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

KSI, FaZe Sway, and more have been blown away by the announcement that YouTube star Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather have an official date for their upcoming fight. It will be one of the biggest showdowns in YouTube boxing history. 

Fans and fellow influencers alike are massively excited about the news. Some are already making bets on who they think will win, and others are in shock that this fight will be going down at all.

Logan Paul has only ever fought fellow YouTuber KSI twice, losing the first fight and drawing in the second, whereas Floyd Mayweather has been a professional boxer since 1996, and has a record of 50 wins.

The fight itself has been long-speculated, especially after a history of trash-talking between them; in late November, Paul bragged that he could take out Mayweather in a street fight, prompting a long line of insults thrown back and forth.

Here are some of the best reactions to the announcement.

KSI shows his support

Logan Paul faced off with fellow YouTuber KSI twice but now intends to take on the legendary undefeated professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather. KSI could only congratulate Logan on his ambitions.

Deji threw shade

Meanwhile, KSI’s brother and YouTuber Deji threw shade at Logan for being able to fight such a big name after losing to KSI and then only achieving a draw.

YouTuber Jarvis Johnson chimed in by ridiculing the fight with his own claim that he would be fighting Colonel Sanders ‘to the death.’

Others assumed Logan will lose

YouTuber Josh OG  couldn’t believe the news, tweeting his surprise and throwing his support behind the professional boxer rather than his fellow creator.

Another user threw their support behind Mayweather, imagining Logan’s reaction if he gets knocked out.

Who will win?

FaZe Sway couldn’t believe it either and is convinced Floyd Mayweather will win hands down, even betting his own organs. Others used Logan’s controversial past to argue Logan would lose.

Commentary YouTuber Alex Elmslie went the other direction, adding that he thinks Logan could win despite no previous wins, hinting that people should educate themselves on how boxing works.

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition match is set for February 20, 2021, and it looks as though everyone is eager to see whether the YouTuber really can face up to a professional boxer.

5 rising TikTok stars you need to watch

Published: 7/Dec/2020 18:02

by Alice Hearing
Chrissy BimboTok Luke Millington Drake Tay Scheider
TikTok: Chrissychlapecka/ TikTok: Lukemillingtondrake / TikTok: Tayscheider

TikTok

The landscape of TikTok, the world’s fastest-growing app, is changing all the time. In a world where its biggest creator, Charli D’Amelio, has hit 100 million followers, just one million seems like nothing.

But among the Charli D’Amelios, Addison Raes and Bryce Halls of the TikTok universe are some incredible up-and-coming creators who are gaining popularity incredibly quickly. Here are some of the movers and shakers you need to start watching.

Luke Millington Drake

@lukemillingtondrakeAdventure awaits Keira! ##comedy ##comedyvideo ##tiktokcomedy ##comedytiktok ##keiraknightley ##impression ##park ##britishcomedy ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage♬ The Duchess – Rachel Portman


He only started his account in November and has already gained a quarter of a million followers. This actor from London is gaining notoriety for perfectly embodying the aura of British actress Kiera Knightley. In some sketches, he combines this with Hugh Grant, somehow picking up on every one of their mannerisms. Luke also posts parodies of posh London girls using a trio of characters called Tortellini, Mozzarella, and Bruschetta.

Cecilia Blomdahl

@sejsejlijaWe have 2.5 months without daylight!! ##meanwhileinthenordics ##svalbard ##polarnight ##foryou ##fyppage ##norway ##wintertime ##tiktoknorway ##tiktoklife♬ original sound – Cecilia Blomdahl


Cecilia Blomdahl is a Norwegian creator who lives in a cabin on Svalbard, near the town of Longyearbyen, which at the moment exists in complete darkness throughout the day. Cecilia is documenting her life in the frozen climate with her adorable huskies and sometimes her meetings with polar bears. Despite only having 25 videos so far, she already has nearly half a million followers.

Cult Clare

@666cultclare666How i avoid being kidnapped ##fyp♬ Waltz of the Flowers – Strauss & Mozart & Wagner & Brahms & Bach & Classics & Piano & Orchestra & Tchaikowsky & Classical & Various Artists


With only 31 videos, Clare has gained almost half a million followers since September for her blunt, non-nonsense, no-nuance life advice, almost living up to her username.

Chrissychapecka

@chrissychlapeckawho is the gen-z bimbo? here’s ur answer 💖 luv y’all xoxo ##bimbo ##ihatecapitalism ##ily♬ original sound – chrissy


Have you heard of Bimbotok? If you haven’t you should check out Chrissy immediately as the pioneer of the recently growing trend. With a high pitched voice, pink girly outfits, and long blonde hair, Chrissy provides an insight into the life of a “bimbo” with a girly exterior and a diamond-hard interior with dating advice and tips on living your best life.

Tayscheider

@tayscheiderib @pewiyardh♬ Money (amended) – Cardi B


After gaining a million followers in just two months, Tay is among the TikTok drag queens to watch right now. If there are two things TikTokers love, it’s a smooth transition and a makeup transformation and Tay hits the nail on the head with both, dramatically surprising viewers with just how hot he can be with a wig, a dress, and false lashes.

If you want to make sure you’re ahead of the curve with some of the newest and innovative creators on TikTok, make sure you check out these rising stars.