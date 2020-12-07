Dana White roasts “state of boxing” over Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight

Dana White took a shot at the current state of boxing when asked about the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight by the NELK Boys, offering his best wishes to the YouTuber.

Since YouTuber boxing matches started happening all the way back in 2018, a few winners have tried their luck in calling out bigger and brighter stars, with some just focusing on wanting to fight professional athletes.

Jake Paul finally broke the mold with his knockout win over former NBA star Nate Robinson and used that to call out Conor McGregor as well as a few others. While, on the other hand, his brother Logan finally caught the big fish – signing up for an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather that’ll take place in February.

Though there is interest in the fight as a spectacle, it has been ridiculed by some boxing purists, even though there is support for YouTubers in boxing from the likes of Mike Tyson. However, Dana White used the announcement as a chance to throw shade on his competitors.

White joined the NELK Boys on their December 6 stream, where after a few minutes of talking about the UFC, he was asked for his thoughts on the Floyd vs Logan Paul exhibition bout.

“When people ask me whats the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at. I mean, didn’t that kid get beat up by the f**king video game kid from England?” said the UFC president, referencing Paul’s defeat to KSI. “And now, he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather?”

White also pointed out that there is a bit of a weight difference too, given that Floyd usually boxes at around 146-150 lbs. “Doesn’t he weigh 200 pounds too?” asked White. “I don’t know. Good luck to him.”

In terms of Logan having a chance against Mayweather, early odds for their February match up have the undefeated boxing superstar as a heavy, heavy favorite – with the Paul brother needing a miracle to win.

The fight will be shown live on Fanmio, on February 20, and you can find every other detail you need about it in our hub, here.