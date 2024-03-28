Josh Richards won’t risk “prison” discussing Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker breakup

Josh Richards and the BFFs Podcast hosts joked they could get sent to “prison” for discussing Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker’s breakup.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio parted ways with her now ex-boyfriend, music artist Landon Barker, earlier this year in a move that left fans puzzled.

Although the couple had been plagued with breakup rumors for months prior to their eventual split, both parties claimed they were still together in separate interviews at the time… so when their official breakup came in early 2024, it left fans with more questions than answers.

Thus far, the pair haven’t spoken about the reason for their breakup, but sources close to the situation say they could get in big legal trouble if they speak out about it.

On a March 2024 episode of the BFFs podcast, hosts Josh Richards, Brianna Chickenfry, and Dave Portnoy responded to a fan wanting more tea about Charli and Landon’s split.

“Yeah, I’d wanna know too, but we can’t, because we’ll get sued,” Portnoy explained.

“Yeah, we’ll go to prison,” Brianna added.

This isn’t the first time the BFFs have teased that they know more about the breakup than they can publicly discuss. In February, Brianna mentioned that Josh had told them the reason for Charli and Landon’s split… but Portnoy said it “never went into the show” due to certain comments from Richards about the situation.

“We would have been sued in a second,” Portnoy claimed.

While we may never know the real reason why the pair decided to call it quits, Charli did let viewers in on an incident that took place during her birthday vacation to the Bahamas in 2023 during the season finale of The D’Amelio Show.

According to the TikTok star, Landon had “flipped out” on her during the trip. “He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety,’” Charli said. “We were fighting every single night. It was like every little thing that I did.”

That’s not all; Charli also claimed that Landon had just left “ten minutes before” her birthday bash, making attendees question where he’d gone. “He was just like, so mad at me,” Charli explained.

Despite this argument, Landon claimed that the pair were “still friends” in his Instagram stories post announcing their breakup in February, saying they “still have so much love for each other.”