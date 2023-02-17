Josh Richards forced to address Dixie D’Amelio dating rumors after Bryce Hall video

TikTok star Josh Richards is continuing to tip-toe around dating rumors between himself and Dixie D’Amelio after getting teased about the situation by bestie Bryce Hall.

Prominent TikTok creator and music artist Dixie D’Amelio notably parted ways with ex-boyfriend Noah Beck in late 2022, whom she’d been dating for a little over two years.

Since then, fans have been quick to pair her up with other popular creators like David Dobrik — but nothing official has been confirmed regarding Dixie’s current love life just yet.

However, that isn’t stopping these fans from speculating that she’s secretly dating fellow influencer Josh Richards after the two were spotted at several gatherings together over the last few weeks.

Article continues after ad

Josh Richards addresses Dixie D’Amelio dating rumors

Although neither Dixie nor Josh have confirmed or directly denied that they’re in a relationship, Josh was put on the spot about the ordeal in a recent video after being called out by TikToker Bryce Hall in a humorous clip.

Before it was published, though, Josh put out a lighthearted PSA on his Instagram stories, explaining that he had “no idea” what Bryce was about to do in the TikTok.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I have to start making these PSA videos before I film with Bryce just so people know that I go into these h**s clueless, alright?” he said. “This is my video saying this ain’t my fault, whatever is about to be posted. This ain’t my fault. I had nothing to do with it. I don’t even see it until it’s posted!”

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; Josh uploaded a stitch with Bryce to TikTok where he joked that “this is why it’s hard to be friends with Bryce Hall.”

“Dixie, what are you doing?” Bryce joked in the same clip.

This isn’t the first time Josh has responded to the rumors surrounding him and Dixie, either; the TikToker was confronted about the situation by Dave Portnoy during an episode of the BFFS podcast, where he similarly dodged the question — although he did say that Dixie’s afterparty for his birthday was “good, though.”

It’s still just speculation as to whether or not these two stars are secretly dating… but Dixie’s ex, Noah Beck, has been distancing himself from her on social media, sparking even more theories from fans as the rumors continue to rise.