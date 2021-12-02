Joe Rogan Experience revealed as Spotify’s No.1 podcast of 2021

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has been named as the number one podcast on Spotify for 2021, beating out Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ which earned second place.

Comedian and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast was launched originally in 2009, and in the decade since, it has grown to be one of the most popular podcasts in the world, flaunting a high profile series of guests from Elon Musk to Kanye West.

In late 2020, the wildly popular podcast made the exclusive move to Spotify with a $100 million deal. Although the move was met with some backlash from fans, stats that have emerged since indicate that it was a lucrative decision for Rogan.

On December 1, as part of the Wrapped campaign, Spotify released a list compiling top artists, albums, and songs globally, including the top five podcasts for 2021.

The Joe Rogan Experience managed to earn the position of number one most popular Spotify podcast globally, coming out of its first full year as an exclusive on the streaming platform.

He managed to beat out Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ which also made an exclusive move to Spotify in June 2021 for a whopping $60 million.

This makes it the second year running that Rogan has managed to achieve the top spot for most popular podcast, and it looks like his popularity is only set to continue in the coming year.

However, there are constantly new podcasts breaking onto the scene and garnering enough popularity to challenge the JRE. When it comes to the USA’s top podcast list that’s updated daily, Rogan was briefly dethroned by Karl Jacobs and Sapnap’s debut episode of ‘Banter’ in October, and by The Always Sunny Podcast in November.

But fans will no doubt be curious to see whether the host can achieve the overall most popular global podcast three years running in 2022.