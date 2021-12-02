Charli D’Amelio surprises crowd at Dixie D’Amelio show with unexpected performance

At Dixie D’Amelio’s Jingle Ball performance, her sister and fellow TikTok sensation Charli made a surprise appearance on stage to perform as a backup dancer.

The D’Amelio sisters are two of the most popular creators on TikTok, with Charli sitting at the top of the TikTok ranks with 130 million followers and Dixie with a huge following of her own comprised of over 50 million fans.

They blew up on TikTok in 2019 and have since gone from success to success, collaborating on a huge number of projects together, including cosmetics, clothing, and even a reality show.

While Charli is best known for her insane dance skills, Dixie is recognized for her music career, but the pair decided to bring the two worlds together for their performance at the Kiss FM Jingle Ball.

“So, I have my family here, I’m so excited,” Dixie said, as she stood before several backup dancers. “But I have a family member who’s a little closer who I want to introduce. My sister Charli is here with me.”

The crowd promptly erupted upon hearing that the younger D’Amelio sister would be joining them, and as Dixie’s song ‘Naughty List’ started playing, fans quickly realized that Charli was actually joining the backup dancers.

People loved watching the two sisters perform together on such a big stage, and were quick to repost their favorite clips to TikTok which are garnering thousands of likes and views as more people find the performance.

This isn’t the first time that Charli has been a part of one of Dixie’s music projects. Back in May, she made a cameo appearance in the music video for Dixie’s song ‘F**kboy’ which fans loved.

Many are hoping that the sisters will go on to do more performances with each other in the future.