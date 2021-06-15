Spotify Alex Cooper sign $60M deal for Call Her Daddy podcast - Dexerto

Spotify has made news of a new $60 million deal with Alexandra Cooper to bring her Call Her Daddy show from Barstool Sports to their platform officially public — making it one of the biggest podcast deals in recent memory.

Cooper has been hosting Call Her Daddy on Barstool since it came out in 2018, but starting in July 2021, the show will have a brand new home on Spotify.

Along with the official press release from the streaming platform itself, the host also celebrated the new deal on Twitter- as we would too, if news that we had become eight figures richer were being made public.

NEW SEASON. NEW HOME. NEW EPISODE. SEE U FUCKERS AT MIDNIGHT @Spotify https://t.co/X1mnni9haX pic.twitter.com/FS4GTrKIPv — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) June 15, 2021

According to a report from Variety, Cooper’s new deal is worth $60 million over the next three years. This isn’t as much as Joe Rogan’s $100 million deal from 2020, but it’s still a nice chunk of change – and plenty of reason to leave Barstool, which reportedly wasn’t involved in the deal at all.

Fans shouldn’t worry about not being able to listen anymore though, as all existing and new episodes will continue to be free. However, starting on July 21, the podcast will only be available on Spotify.

“From its start three years ago, the show has always been about challenging the status-quo and manifesting conversations that previously only happened behind closed doors,” Cooper said. “I can’t wait for this next chapter with Spotify, where I will continue raising the bar with great content and guests for the Daddy Gang.”

Call Her Daddy has been on the air since 2018, and as we mentioned, it was a part of Barstool until the Spotify deal happened. Instead of working with Barstool Sports, the streaming service will be co-producing the show with Cooper going forward.

The podcast isn’t the only thing the deal covers though; in addition to having all future episodes that come out put on their platform, it also covers “additional exclusive new projects in development” Cooper is currently working on with Spotify. What are those exactly? We’ll just have to wait and see to find out.